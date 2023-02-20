What is a Beer Snake: Why did XFL outlaw the iconic celebration?

A beer snake is the stacking of numerous plastic beer cups to form a "snake". Crowd snakes are quite the thrill, as it has been reported that a specific snake reached 175m before it was taken down. Furthermore, beer snakes are commonly accepted in sports like cricket, soccer, rugby, and other association events.

If you want to make the perfect snake, you will need a couple of materials. First, you'll need many empty plastic beer cups, which can be gotten within or outside the stadium. Next, you'll need a lot of cooperation, as your fellow fans must join the party. So, when your fellow fans are up for the thrill, you can construct the snake by inserting the cups into each other.

The first ever snake was reportedly constructed in 1969, in a cricket game, and it has featured in numerous cricket games since then. As such, it's clear that the XFL and American football came late to the party.

Why did XFL banish Beer Snake?

Possibly because the XFL is filled with spoiled sports who don't like to see fans having loads of fun in the stands. Once they see an iota of fun, the league quickly sends security personnel to nip it in the bud. It has been that way since its inception, and we are surprised you never noticed.

All of the above is a joke, and we're confident that the XFL is not apathetic to the fun. We only recently saw the beer snake clamped down in an XFL game, as such activities were commonplace in previous iterations.

We discussed the clampdown in a D.C. Defenders versus Seattle Sea Dragons game. Defenders' fans tried to create a little snake, but security quickly curtailed their efforts. That didn't sit well with the fans, who pelt the field with lemons. Yes, you heard that right, lemons.

So, at the time of writing, we have yet to learn why such snakes were outlawed in the XFL. Thus, we can only hope that the iconic crowd event makes a glorious return in the not-so-distant future.

Will Beer Snake make a return to XFL?

It's unsure whether the crowd snake will return to the XFL, as we don't know why it was removed in the first place. The XFL league has an array of cool on-field inventions, but they eroded some goodwill by banning a popular crowd activity.

The league had just started, so the snake could return to arenas. However, till that is confirmed, we will keep readying our ripe lemons for some target practice.

