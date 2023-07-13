After getting released by the Arizona Cardinals, DeAndre Hopkins is still a free agent. He is being linked with multiple teams, and the Buffalo Bills are one of them.

Although the Bills cannot pay Hopkins the most money, they can provide him a great shot at winning the Super Bowl. Chris Broussard believes that the former Cardinals receiver could be the last missing piece of the puzzle for the Bills, and can lead them to a Super Bowl win next season.

Here's what he said on First Things First:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"If DeAndre Hopkins goes to the Bills for less money, you know why? He's going to reestablish his value by having a great year in helping a team get to a Super Bowl. That would be why he's going and my oh, my, what a receiving corps."

"Hopkins, Stefon Diggs, and Gabe Davis. If you bring in D-Hop, that's just the shot in the arm that they would need in the locker room to be like, we are different now. We added a great receiver, maybe a future Hall of Fame receiver, now we're about to do some damage. So, I think it would give them an emotional boost."

Playing with a quarterback like Josh Allen would be a great honor for Hopkins, who has played with a lot of quarterbacks in his career. However, playing alongside a player like Stefon Diggs would be new to him given how great the Bills receiver is.

It's unclear whether Hopkins would take a pay cut to play for the Buffalo Bills, but as Broussard stated, he can help them win the Super Bowl.

DeAndre Hopkins is pursued by many teams

DeAndre Hopkins: Houston Texans v Arizona Cardinals

Apart from the Buffalo Bills, the Kansas City Chiefs are also a team that Hopkins could sign for if he wants to win the Super Bowl. However, if the star receiver wants to get paid then the likes of the New England Patriots and the Tennessee Titans lead the race to get him.

With training camp beginning in a few days, it will be very fascinating to see where the 31-year-old receiver ends up playing. Last season, he had 64 catches for 717 yards and scored three touchdowns in nine games.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit First Things First and H/T Sportskeeda.

Recommended Video Top 5 NBA players accused of sexual harassment and assault

Poll : 0 votes