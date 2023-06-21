The DeAndre Hopkins sweepstakes are in full force as the veteran wide receiver is still without a team after being cut by the Arizona Cardinals. Several teams have been rumored to be interested in the star wideout, but as of yet, only team visits have been done.

The Tennessee Titans and New England Patriots are two teams that have reportedly met with Hopkins, but as of yet, no contract offer has been put forward.

Due to that, it seems that Hopkins has delivered a little message to prospective buyers by taking to his Twitter and declaring that whichever team he lands on, life will get much easier for them.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Hopkins tweeted:

"Whoever’s in my future wide receiver group. I promise I will make your job easy."

Deandre Hopkins @DeAndreHopkins Whoever’s in my future wide receiver group. I promise I will make your job easy. Whoever’s in my future wide receiver group. I promise I will make your job easy.

Just where the 3x All-Pro will eventually land is unknown, but it appears that the Patriots are the current front runners for his signature. Salary will also likely play a part in where DeAndre Hopkins lands, but with training camp still five weeks away, there is little incentive to get a deal done right now.

DeAndre Hopkins a good fit for New England?

Green Bay Packers v Arizona Cardinals

Truth be told, any team that Hopkins lands on will be seen as a good fit. The receiver can do anything and everything (aside from using blazing home run speed) and will improve any team straight away.

For the Patriots, one thing that quarterback Mac Jones needs is a bonafide No.1 receiver and DeAndre Hopkins certainly fits the bill.

With a receiving room comprised of Juju Smith-Schuster, Kendrick Bourne, DeVante Parker and tight end Hunter Henry, New England desperately needs that star receiver.

With Jones seemingly coming into a make-or-break season after the Patriots reportedly shopped him around this offseason, the writing feels like it's on the wall.

He needs all the help he can get and now has some already with Smith-Schuster, but with DeAndre Hopkins, the offense levels up dramatically.

With Hopkins saying he will make life easier for whoever signs him, the Patriots need the most help, and getting the All-Pro receiver would go a long way to solving their receiver problem.

Poll : 0 votes