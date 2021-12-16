DeAndre Hopkins injury: How long will Cardinals WR be out for?

Arizona Cardinals’ star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins suffered a knee injury in Week 14’s loss to the Los Angeles Rams. Hopkins sought a different opinion on his knee injury after his initial MRI. On Wednesday, a second opinion on his knee officially confirmed that the sprain was serious enough for the wide receiver to sit out multiple weeks.

How much time will Hopkins miss?

According to reports and league sources, DeAndre Hopkins is tset to miss the rest of the regular season due to his sprained knee. The Cardinals are hoping to get their top receiver back during the postseason. With 4 games left in the regular season, Hopkins could possibly play in the playoffs. If Arizona secures the top seed and a first-round bye, this would buy the team more time for their top wideout to return to the lineup.

DeAndre Hopkins has missed three games this season with a hamstring injury. Hopkins and his quarterback Kyler Murray both missed multiple games while the Cardinals were able to continue to win games to stay atop the NFC and NFC West. Although both Murray and Hopkins played in the Week 14 game, their loss to the Rams left them in 3rd behind the Green Bay Packers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Cardinals will look to continue to hold serve for the rest of the regular season while Hopkins is out.

In 10 games this season, DeAndre Hopkins has 42 receptions for 572 yards with 8 touchdown receptions. The 8 touchdown receptions are his highest total since the 2018 season with the Houston Texans when he caught 11 TDs. While the 10-3 Cardinals have spread the ball around more on offense this season, they will need Hopkins’ elite receiving talent in the playoffs if they hope to return to the Super Bowl.

In his absence, Arizona will presumably lean more on the rest of their wide receiving core Christian Kirk, A.J. Green and Rondale Moore, as well as tight end Zach Ertz. The Cardinals also expect running back and pass-catching specialist Chase Edmonds to help fill the large offensive hole left by DeAndre Hopkins’ injury. The Cardinals went 2-1 in games without Hopkins from Weeks 9 to 11.

