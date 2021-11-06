DeAndre Hopkins injury: Will Cardinals WR play vs. 49ers in Week 9?

DeAndre Hopkins has been widely regarded as one of the best receivers in the NFL over the past five years.

He manages to combine the route-running skills of Torry Holt, the hands of Larry Fitzgerald, and the jumping ability of Calvin Johnson to make one heck of a receiver. Who can forget the epic "Hail Mary" catch from Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray?

PFF @PFF KYLER MURRAY HAIL MARY TO DEANDRE HOPKINS🚀



During the Cardinals' Week 8 loss to the Green Bay Packers, Hopkins re-injured a previous injury to his hamstring. This caused him to play only 15 of 59 snaps against the Packers.

With an important game this Sunday against NFC West rivals, the San Francisco 49ers, will Hopkins play in the Week 9 matchup?

DeAndre Hopkins is questionable for Sunday's matchup

Hopkins did not practice on Wednesday and Thursday, so it remains to be seen if Hopkins will play against the 49ers. But Cardinals beat reporter Johnny Venerable does not expect Hopkins to play for the game this weekend.

Johnny Venerable @JohnnyVenerable I do not expect either Kyler Murray nor DeAndre Hopkins to play Sunday against the 49ers.

So far this NFL season, Hopkins has yet to miss a game. However, hamstring injuries can be complicated to gage because they often only improve with time and rest.

Can the Cardinals win without Hopkins?

Even without the service of DeAndre Hopkins, the Cardinals are in good hands with a plethora of offensive options. A.J. Green, who made an honest mistake during last week's game, is a former Pro Bowl receiver who still knows how to make plays down the field.

Slot receiver Christian Kirk could slide to the outside if Hopkins is unavailable. His speed gives the offense a different deep threat that they don't even have with Hopkins.

Rookie wide receiver Rondale Moore has been a revelation with his ability to change directions with little to no effort. And lastly, newly acquired tight end Zach Ertz is just what the doctor ordered across the middle of the field for Kyler Murray.

Murray is a playmaker and the conductor of the orchestra of one of the surprise teams of the 2021-2022 NFL season. The problem that could arise here is that Murray was injured near the end of last week's game with a sprained left ankle and may not play this weekend.

This has the propensity to be the most significant question mark for the Cardinals heading into their Week 9 matchup against the 49ers.

