"Death, taxes, and doo-doo Dak in January": Cowboys' Dak Prescott roasted by fans for throwing 2 INTS in first half vs Packers

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott was expected to light up the scoreboard from the start of the NFC Wild Card game against the Green Bay Packers, but what happened instead was nothing different from usual: Prescott struggled in a playoff game, and the Cowboys fell to a big lead early.

The quarterback threw an interception midway through the first half to Packers star cornerback Jaire Alexander, struggled to connect with his wide receivers in windows that were open, and couldn't finish any of his drives. Later, he missed Darnell Savage cutting through CeeDee Lamb's route in the middle of the field, which turned out to be a pick-six.

As a result, Green Bay quickly opened a 27-0 lead.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

NFL fans were quick to blame Prescott for the awful start to the game for the Cowboys, especially as the quarterback has a 2-4 postseason record and the franchise has not made the NFC Championship Game in a long time - they were favorites to do so in 2023 as the #2 seed:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Dak Prescott's salary

The Dallas Cowboys quarterback is in the third season on a four-year, $160 contract he signed before the 2021 season. He has a base salary of $31 million for 2023 while holding a cap hit of $49.1 million, which is the highest on the Cowboys' roster and the third-highest in the entire league for 2023.

A contract extension is coming for the quarterback, and even EVP Stephen Jones has already said that this is the franchise's plan.

Dak Prescott will remain the franchise quarterback in Dallas for a long time. He's one of the best players in the league in the position, and if he hits the open market, there are going to be a dozen suitors ready to give him whatever he wants. Jerry Jones knows this, and he doesn't want to lose a great player.

What's Dak Prescott's record in the postseason?

He has played in six playoff games, winning two and losing four. If they don't engineer a comeback against the Green Bay Packers during the second half, Prescott's record will become 2-5, creating a lot of controversy over him.