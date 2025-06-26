“Decent low-risk gamble” - NFL analyst breaks down why Odell Beckham Jr.’s comeback with Giants alongside Nabers and Slayton makes sense

Odell Beckham Jr. is looking for a new home after he was released by the Miami Dolphins last year. One of the top teams linked with Beckham is the New York Giants. The star wide receiver started his career with the Giants, and the fans still adore him.

On Wednesday, CBS Sports' Cody Benjamin stated that OBJ's return to the Giants makes sense as it is a low-risk gamble for the team.

"'OBJ' is still a fan favorite among contingents of Giants faithful for the spunky playmaking that made him an NFL phenom at the start of his career," Benjamin wrote.

Benjamin believes Beckham's addition could add some depth to the Giants offense, as he could join Malik Nabers and Darius Slayton in scoring some memorable touchdowns with Russell Wilson's throws.

"If coach Brian Daboll is trying to squeeze what he can out of Russell Wilson before turning to Jaxson Dart under center, Beckham registers as a decent low-risk gamble to give New York another set of proven hands off the bench," Benjamin added.

Odell Beckham Jr. teased returning to New York Giants in heartwarming post

On Wednesday, Odell Beckham Jr. reflected on his NFL career while sitting with his son outside the Giants' home stadium: MetLife Stadium. The star wide receiver looked back on all the players he made on the field and teased that his story with the New York side might not be over just yet.

"Mannn yo daddy did some Krazy shxt here 😭😭… we changed the game n inspired a generation who came behind us. We still got more to do… I’m loving every second I get wit u n can’t wait to see what u do in this world…. Ur turn twin."

It'll be interesting to see if Beckham will end up making a return to the Giants next season.

