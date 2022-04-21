Deebo Samuel, AJ Brown and Terry McLaurin all advised not to train until a new contract is signed.

Deebo Samuel, AJ Brown, and Terry McLaurin are three big name wide receivers that are heading into the last year of their rookie contracts. With each in a contract year, some might recommend that all three players prepare to play their best ever football. Others say they've done enough and it's time to put pressure on the organization to make a move.

Speaking on his 3 and Out podcast, NFL analyst John Middlekauf is siding with the latter. He advises that the wide receivers take a break from the team and let the pressure build. Here's how he put it:

"So these wide receivers, AJ Brown, McLaurin and Deebo Samuel, under no circumstances if I was their friend, if I was the representation, if I had, you know, somehow had their ear, would I recommend taking a another rep, whether that be in the offseason, whether that be in training camp, whether that be at any moment for these teams until you get the new contract."

Jeffri Chadiha @jeffrichadiha Some speculation that @Chiefs are interested in @49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel because of draft capital. A team source says a move for Samuel — or DK Metcalf, A.J. Brown or Terry McLaurin — isn’t likely. Told all those options “are probably all long shots at this point.” Some speculation that @Chiefs are interested in @49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel because of draft capital. A team source says a move for Samuel — or DK Metcalf, A.J. Brown or Terry McLaurin — isn’t likely. Told all those options “are probably all long shots at this point.”

Interestingly, he said that these wide receivers have not been at it for a long enough time:

"Now, ultimately, I think some of these guys have a little bit of a warped view. Like the reason those other guys got all that money. They've been doing it longer than all you cats. And I love AJ Brown. I love Deebo Samuel, I'll be honest, I don't watch that much Commanders, football Commandos, football team, whatever you want to call them."

He went on, saying that one's resume length is a big deal:

"But clearly, McLaurin is really good. But I'd have to really kind of watch some cut ups to know if I can put them on their level. And for those of you that have, I know a lot of people think he's a star. But to me, those guys, if those guys are getting 67, 70 million, this cruise probably more than the 50 million again, your length of resume matters."

Terry McLaurin's career

Washington Football Team v New York Giants

Most NFL fans who watch the best teams have a decent idea of who AJ Brown and Deebo Samuel are. However, Terry McLaurin may be a name that is taking some by surprise. McLaurin was drafted by the Washington Redskins in 2019. Since then, he's played through two team name changes and has been in the league for three years.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Second-round picks that include WRs Deebo Samuel, A.J. Brown and Terry McLaurin are not expected to participate in their teams’ on-field off-season programs because they want new contracts at a time this off-season when WR deals have exploded, per league sources. Second-round picks that include WRs Deebo Samuel, A.J. Brown and Terry McLaurin are not expected to participate in their teams’ on-field off-season programs because they want new contracts at a time this off-season when WR deals have exploded, per league sources.

In 2019, he really caught the eye, catching 58 passes for nearly 1000 yards and seven touchdowns, according to Pro Football Reference. Many thought he had a bright future. In his second year, he did even better catching 87 passes for 1118 yards and four touchdowns. Last season, he achieved his third straight solid season.

In 2021, the wide receiver caught 77 passes for 1053 yards and five touchdowns. Granted, his production saw a slight dip in 2021, but the wide receiver essentially kept pace with his other years. Many would say his dip could be explained by playing with a backup quarterback after Ryan Fitzpatrick missed the season due to injury. Will McLaurin join the list of other wide receivers with massive deals?

