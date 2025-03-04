Deebo Samuel calls out reports of WR's overweight issues last season with 49ers

Deebo Samuel addressed reports claiming he was 20 pounds overweight during his last season with the San Francisco 49ers. The wide receiver set the record straight, providing the exact number.

Ad

On Monday, responding to The Athletic's Matt Barrows, who backed up Tim Kawakami's claim about Samuel's conditioning struggles, the wide receiver tweeted:

"225 to be exact…. Can’t wait till this season start. Fresh start new Bo🥶."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

The weight concerns weren't new. According to Barrows, the 49ers have been wary of Samuel's conditioning since he arrived in Santa Clara in 2019. Factors like pneumonia and injuries reportedly played a role in his fluctuating weight, but the team remained concerned.

Now, with Samuel shipped to the Washington Commanders for a fifth-round pick, the lingering drama between him and the Niners is unfolding. While the breakup wasn't pretty smooth, Samuel still showed love to John Lynch and Kyle Shanahan, thanking them for their support over the years.

Ad

Deebo Samuel effect: Jayden Daniels could be the NFC's top QB in 2025, says Emmanuel Acho

Jayden Daniels just had one of the greatest rookie seasons in NFL history. He won Offensive Rookie of the Year in a landslide, became only the third rookie to win multiple road playoff games and led Washington to the NFC Championship. He achieved success despite limited offensive weapons. That’s about to change.

Ad

The Commanders made a bold move, acquiring Deebo Samuel from the 49ers. While some question if Samuel's past his prime, FS1's Emmanuel Acho isn't one of them. He believes this move will take Daniels to another level.

Emphasizing how Samuel provides what every top QB needs – a “down-off” guy, Acho said on The Facility:

“Deebo Samuel will make Jayden Daniels the best QB in the NFC. Because Jayden Daniels now has what all the other NFC QBs have. A down-off’ guy.”

Ad

Daniels had no such luxury last season. Every snap was a grind. Every play had to be created from scratch. With Samuel in the mix, that changes.

Acho added:

“Jayden Daniels was not able to take any downs off last year because he did not have what I would suggest is a down-off guy. I can just get it to you and I can take a down off. … I can throw you a tunnel screen, Deebo, down off, you’re in the backfield, I can give you a quick pitch, Deebo, down off.”

With Kliff Kingsbury dialing up plays, Samuel's versatility could be the key to unlocking Daniels' full potential.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

49ers Fans! Check out the latest San Francisco 49ers Schedule and dive into the 49ers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.