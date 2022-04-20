"Fake a** fan" - NFL reporter lashes out on Twitter in wake of Deebo Samuel threats

Deebo Samuel is the latest name to make a splash in connection to the NFL trade. The wide receiver is nearing the end of his rookie deal and, in a somewhat common fashion, has taken to the social media as an apparent negotiation tool.

According to NBC Sports, the wide receiver wiped his 49ers references from his social media handles.

In response, 49ers fans have leveled death threats and thrown racist insults at the wide receiver. Taking to social media himself, NFL reporter Jordan Schultz defended the wide receiver, lashing out at anyone who sent Samuel a threat or an insult. Here's what he said:

Jordan Schultz @Schultz_Report You a fake a** “fan” for calling out Deebo Samuel. This a grown man looking out for his family -- who’s put in more work/time into his craft than you can even imagine. Racist notes and death threats? Are you kidding me? Complete 🗑 and a huge L. Deebo doesn’t owe anyone anything! You a fake a** “fan” for calling out Deebo Samuel. This a grown man looking out for his family -- who’s put in more work/time into his craft than you can even imagine. Racist notes and death threats? Are you kidding me? Complete 🗑 and a huge L. Deebo doesn’t owe anyone anything!

"You a fake a** 'fan' for calling out Deebo Samuel. This a grown man looking out for his family - who’s put in more work/time into his craft than you can even imagine. Racist notes and death threats? Are you kidding me? Complete (Trashcan emoji) and a huge L. Deebo doesn’t owe anyone anything!"

Deebo Samuel in recent years

Deebo Samuel in action

The wide receiver is entering the fourth year of his deal. As he entered his third year, many thought the wide receiver was simply fighting for his job. At the end of the year, many were pulling for him to sign a massive extension. However, the 49ers seem to be hesitating. A look back at his career may provide answers.

Bobby Thompson @BThomps81 Deebo Samuel has made his stance known. He is frustrated with the #49ers and it seems he wants to play elsewhere. Keep an eye out for this. The Draft is nine days away, teams have already shown interest in trading for him. Deebo Samuel has made his stance known. He is frustrated with the #49ers and it seems he wants to play elsewhere. Keep an eye out for this. The Draft is nine days away, teams have already shown interest in trading for him.

According to Pro Football Reference, the wide receiver was drafted in the second round with the 36th overall pick in 2019. His rookie year was promising, earning 57 receptions for 802 yards and three touchdowns. However, Samuel's second season wasn't as great.

In 2020, he only played in seven games, earning only 33 catches for 391 yards and one touchdown. At the end of the year, Samuel's record still showed promise, but was negatively affected by the hamstring injury that cut his season short. 2021 was going to be big for the wide receiver.

In his third season, Samuel set a career-high and broke out as one of the top young wide receivers in the league. He earned 77 catches for 1405 yards and six touchdowns. Will the wide receiver pull out all the stops in an effort to get his first big extension? Or, will he settle for another "prove it" year?

Edited by Akshay Saraswat