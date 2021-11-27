"10K to take a charge from Bron: Who's in?" - Jordan Schultz jokes about LeBron James, comments on a post featuring JJ Redick recalling his own encounter with The King

LeBron James is one of the most physically dominant players the game has ever seen. His drives to the basket and thunderous dunks were enough to make the toughest opponents shudder. NBA reporter Jordan Schultz had that in mind when he jokingly challenged anyone who took a charge from LeBron in an Instagram post that featured J.J. Redick talking about his experience with King James.

James, at 6-foot-9, 250 pounds, has been one of the most feared physical marvels the game has ever seen, with opponents more often than not making business decisions and stepping aside when they see him running down the court in full steam. James is also one of the league's smartest players, making it hard to draw charges successfully or win aerial battles.

NBA reporter Jordan Schultz is the latest to be in awe of James' physical dominance as he jokingly challenged someone to take a charge from LeBron, adding that he would bet $10,000 on it in an Instagram post. Here's what he said:

"10K to take a charge from Bron: Who's in?

Redick, who played in the NBA from 2006-21, later commented on James' physical dominance and how players feared King James. He had his own experience when he received an elbow to the face that required stitches. He added that no player would want to face James in a playoff series because of his sheer dominance.

Can LeBron James help the Los Angeles Lakers turn around their season?

The LA Lakers (10-10 entering Friday night's home game against the Sacramento Kings) are in ninth place in a stacked Western Conference.

The Lakers have been plagued by injuries, with key players like James, Trevor Ariza, Talen Horton-Tucker and Kendrick Nunn missing significant time. The Lakers are 4-7 in 11 games James missed (including one for his first career suspension).

To top that off, half of the Lakers squad are new acquisitions, which means they will take time to learn Frank Vogel's system and build chemistry, irrespective of how talented or experienced they are. As a veteran-heavy team, Los Angeles has what it takes mentally to deal with adversity and figure things out because of their combined experience.

The biggest concern, however, is not their age or injury history but their effort on defense. What was once a top-five defense has now been reduced to a train wreck despite having a couple of the best shot blockers of all time in Anthony Davis and Dwight Howard.

The Lakers will have to put in more effort, especially in a demanding defensive system installed by coach Vogel if they are to have a chance of reaching the Conference Finals, let alone win an NBA championship.

Having said that, the Lakers can still figure things out and with some of the smartest players in the league like James and Rajon Rondo on the roster.

