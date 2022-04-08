Deebo Samuel fuels fire to 49ers exit reports

San Francisco 49ers star Deebo Samuel is doing nothing to calm down the fanbase amid reports he could be wanting out of the organization.

The 26-year-old has taken a leaf out of Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray's playbook. Samuel has unfollowed the 49ers on social media, and his profile picture, which was of him in a 49ers jersey, is now just a black space.

This seemingly hints that he is unhappy with his current situation with the NFC team as he is set to become a free agent in 2023 and talks of a new deal have not started as of yet.

Pat McAfee noticed this latest development and spoke about it on his show, The Pat McAfee Show, and stated that this is a situation that we should all be watching very closely.

McAfee said:

“He has one more year on his rookie contract with the San Francisco 49ers. He’s a running back, he’s a slant god, he’s become a focal point of that offense. He is looking around at all the money other receivers are getting and thinking to himself, wait a minute, how come I haven’t been extended, how come they ain’t paying me just yet."

“So he unfollowed the 49ers on Instagram. Deebo Samuel has unfollowed the San Francisco 49ers on Instagram. We need to keep an eye on this situation."

The San Francisco 49ers can't afford to lose Deebo Samuel

As McAfee stated, the 26-year-old is the ultimate gadget guy for Kyle Shanahan's offense. He can be used in a variety of ways, especially to devastating effect.

Whether it be as a running back, a slot receiver or a outwide, Samuel puts up some serious numbers. He finished the last season with 1,405 receiving yards and six touchdowns from 77 receptions. He also had 365 yards rushing and eight touchdowns, going at 6.2 yards a carry.

It certainly was a breakout year for the receiver as many defenses were powerless to stop him as Shanahan used him in unique ways. Heading into the last year of his rookie deal, it is clear that he wants an extension, and looking around the league at the mammoth deals that other receivers in Christian Kirk and Stefon Diggs received, Samuel will want a similar deal.

Given his importance to the 49ers offense, surely the franchise gets a deal done. However, after recent events, everyone will be keeping a keen eye on the situation.

