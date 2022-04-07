"And people thought Kirk was overpaid" - NFL fans have contrasting opinions on Stefon Diggs' massive new contract with Buffalo Bills 

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs just got paid. The 28-year-old signed a new four-year deal with the AFC franchise worth $96 million. He gets a whopping $70 million guaranteed, along with a handsome $21.5 million signing bonus, according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport.

Stefon Diggs has had four consecutive seasons in which he has surpassed the 1000-yard mark as he has taken his game to another level. In signing the former Vikings wideout, the Bills have locked down one of Josh Allen's favorite targets.

However, not all fans are entirely happy with Stefon Diggs' payday. Several fans took to Twitter to express their thoughts on the deal. One of them reminded everyone that some people thought Christian Kirk was overpaid.

"And people thought Kirk was overpaid."

Fans are hinting that both Diggs and Kirk, who signed a four-year, $72 million deal with the Jaguars, including $37 million guaranteed, are overpaid.

However, not everyone feels the same way as another fan posted a response, saying that Kirk should not be mentioned in the same sentence as Diggs.

Anthony @Anthony32136428 @X5Jj5 @NFL @RapSheet Christian Kirk isn't good enough to be mentioned in the same sentence as Stefon Diggs yet @X5Jj5 @NFL @RapSheet Christian Kirk isn't good enough to be mentioned in the same sentence as Stefon Diggs yet

One fan posted that Stefon Diggs is not overpaid with his new bumper deal.

With the receiver's new deal, one fan states that the Patriots will rule the AFC East. This fan believes that a lot of the Bills cap space will be locked up with just two players.

MOBEER @MOBEER @NFL @RapSheet Confirmed Patriots ruling AFC East for next 6 years after Bills lock 30% of salary cap on QB and 1 WR. @NFL @RapSheet Confirmed Patriots ruling AFC East for next 6 years after Bills lock 30% of salary cap on QB and 1 WR.

One user posted that it is not a good deal, hinting that paying a player who will be entering their 30's will hurt Buffalo long term.

justicius @GeorgieGorka @NFL @RapSheet Not a good deal. Diggs is a great WR and has a very friendly contract for the next 2 years. But paying him that much money aged 31-35 I think will hurt us long term. Will see @NFL @RapSheet Not a good deal. Diggs is a great WR and has a very friendly contract for the next 2 years. But paying him that much money aged 31-35 I think will hurt us long term. Will see

One fan was okay with the deal, saying that getting Diggs at the price the franchise did was good, adding that it could have easily cost Buffalo more.

Bryant Avery @aSideofBries27 @NFL @RapSheet That's actually pretty affordable when we see where receiver contracts are going. To get a caliber of player like Diggs for $24 million a year is pretty good. Easily could have 27-30 million. @NFL @RapSheet That's actually pretty affordable when we see where receiver contracts are going. To get a caliber of player like Diggs for $24 million a year is pretty good. Easily could have 27-30 million.

Others didn't agree, with one fan saying that the 28-year-old is overpaid.

Another user replied, saying it was a lot of money to pay for the team's second-best receiver.

Jason Lucas @JasonVegas22 @NFL @RapSheet This is a lot of money for your second best WR. Gabriel Davis is about to get paid! @NFL @RapSheet This is a lot of money for your second best WR. Gabriel Davis is about to get paid!

One fan liked the deal, asserting that the 28-year-old is an important piece for the Bills.

Easy Money @ziggthenzag @NFL @RapSheet Great move! Diggs is a Super important piece of the success on this team. @NFL @RapSheet Great move! Diggs is a Super important piece of the success on this team.

Another was happy with the extension and believes seeing Allen and the 28-year-old together for years to come is a good thing.

Not everyone liked the deal though. One fan remarked how so many receivers are getting overpaid in the league.

Stefon Diggs and Bills hoping to go one better in 2022

Buffalo Bills suffered a narrow defeat in the AFC Divisional game

Buffalo will be hoping to go one better than last season when they were bundled out of the playoffs in overtime by Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.

In a game that was perhaps the best of the season, Allen and the Bills did everything to win the AFC Divisional game. They scored a touchdown with just 13 seconds left as many thought they were on their way to a Super Bowl appearance.

However, Mahomes took his team down the field to get into field goal range and tied the game. The Chiefs then got the ball first in overtime and the rest, they say, is history.

Many have tipped Buffalo to be the team to beat in 2022. With a stacked roster and a great head coach, the Bills will be there when the whips are cracking come February.

