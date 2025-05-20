Deebo Samuel makes feelings known as ex-49ers teammate Fred Warner signs $63,000,000 million extension

Washington Commanders star wide receiver Deebo Samuel reacted to Fred Warner's brand-new deal with the San Francisco 49ers. On Monday, Warner and the Niners agreed to a new three-year, $63 million contract extension that will keep the linebacker tied to the team through the 2029 NFL season.

Samuel took to Instagram to hype up his former teammate, leaving a positive message on his IG story.

"Yesssif money man 54 kongrats my brother. Well deserved keep stepping and being you all love my brother @fred_Warner," Samuel wrote.

Credits: @1deebosr Instagram

San Francisco had a busy offseason following an underwhelming 2024 campaign. Besides parting ways with some high-profile players, Deebo Samuel included, they worked to keep key pieces on the roster for 2025.

George Kittle inked a new deal with the NFC West franchise before Brock Purdy became one of the highest-paid quarterbacks in the league last week. Even before that, Kyle Juszczyk signed a new deal with the team after being surprisingly released.

Before signing this new deal, Fred Warner still had two years remaining on the five-year, $95 million deal he signed in 2021. The linebacker showed up and showed out for the 49ers in 2024, a season in which he became a four-time All-Pro despite dealing with a small ankle fracture for 13 games.

This is another major announcement for the 49ers, who are set to bounce back in 2025 after keeping their core untouched. Deebo Samuel was traded to Washington at the start of free agency. He joined an exciting team in the Commanders, with a terrific quarterback in Jayden Daniels.

Even though his exit from San Francisco raised some eyebrows, Samuel has remained close with his former teammates, wishing them well whenever somebody signed a new deal.

Deebo Samuel reacted to Brock Purdy's new massive contract with the 49ers

Just like he did with Fred Warner, Deebo Samuel reacted to Brock Purdy's brand-new contract with the San Francisco 49ers. The quarterback went from being "Mr. Irrelevant" three seasons ago to inking a five-year, $265,000,000 million contract this offseason.

On Friday, Samuel shared another story to celebrate Purdy's achievement with a four-word message.

“Congrats brother, well deserved,” he wrote.

Samuel and Purdy helped the 49ers play in two NFC championship games and a Super Bowl. Although they couldn't win the Vince Lombardi trophy, they created powerful memories together.

Samuel is set to start a new chapter in his career in Washington, but he hasn't forgotten about his old teammates.

