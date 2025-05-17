Deebo Samuel sends Brock Purdy 4-word message after 49ers QB's $265M contract extension

Even after being traded to the Washington Commanders over the offseason, Deebo Samuel had nothing but affection for his former quarterback, Brock Purdy. Purdy and Samuel made up a productive unit while they were together in San Francisco. The quarterback, who went last overall in 2022 as "Mr. Irrelevant," became a third-stringer and then a starter in no time.

On Friday, Samuel posted on Instagram to recognize Purdy's new deal. He included a picture of the two players standing side by side on the field.

"Congrats brother!!! Well deserved 🙏🏽🖤 @brock.purdy13," Samuel posted.

Deebo Samuel sends 4-word message to Brock Purdy (IG)

Purdy's five-year, $265 million contract extension contains $181 million in guarantees. He becomes the seventh highest-paid quarterback in the NFL at $53 million per year. The contract is an astronomical jump from his rookie deal that averaged a mere $853,333 per year.

Brock Purdy leaves behind the "Mr. Irrelevant" moniker

The 49ers' investment in Brock Purdy says a lot about how far the quarterback has grown from being drafted last in the 2022 NFL draft.

"We made him the last pick of the draft and it's served us well," 49ers general manager John Lynch said when addressing Brock Purdy's contract.

Purdy's numbers support the investment. Since becoming a starter during Week 13 of 2022, he's fourth in QBR (70.2), third in passing yards (9,452), first in yards per attempt (8.9) and seventh in touchdown passes (64).

The extension is arriving at a critical time for the franchise. San Francisco made major roster turnover this offseason, including Samuel's trade to the Commanders.

The team also released cornerback Charvarius Ward, linebacker Dre Greenlaw, safety Talanoa Hufanga and guard Aaron Banks. They also released defensive tackles Javon Hargrave and Maliek Collins, defensive end Leonard Floyd, and running back Jordan Mason.

These departures have left the 49ers with almost league-high $81 million in dead salary cap dollars for 2025. The team will have to rely on 11 drafted rookies to plug roster holes after little free agency action.

Purdy is under more pressure now to validate his deal by making the play of those around him better. His stats fell in 2024 (3,864 yards, 20 TDs) playing without prime weapons such as Christian McCaffrey, Brandon Aiyuk and Trent Williams for most of the year.

