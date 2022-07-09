NFL analyst provides latest update on Deebo Samuels' proposed move away from 49ers

Deebo Samuel has been attempting to move on from the San Francisco 49ers this offseason. So far, he has been unsuccessful. When he attended the offseason training camp, most assumed the issue was put to bed. Instead, one NFL analyst claims the wide receiver may not suit up for training camp.

Speaking on Sportscenter, NFL analyst Jeff Darlington claimed he was told that Samuel only showed up to avoid financial penalties. He thinks that the standoff is still very much alive. Here's how he put it:

“He did show up to mandatory minicamp, but that was mostly, I’m told, to avoid the fines that would’ve come with it. Deebo and the 49ers have some reconciliation that they need to go through when it comes to their relationship. The 49ers want to make this work."

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Kyle Shanahan on the status of Deebo Samuel, who hobbled off the field at the end of Saturday’s win: “Deebo took a helmet to the side of his knee/leg on that last play, so he’s sore today, but we expect to see him on the practice field this week.”



He continued, emphasizing that the wide receiver wants to get paid in a big way but also wants a new team:

"They have no interest whatsoever in trading Deebo, but Samuel still wants — No. 1 a new contract and No. 2, to be traded. He’s clearly not that happy with the situation with the 49ers, but unless it comes in the form of a new contract, it’s hard for me to fathom Deebo Samuel on the field to start training camp.”

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter With AJ Brown and Deebo Samuel drafted in the second round, and Terry McLaurin in the third, each player receiced a four-year contract; now each player has one year left on his original rookie deal in a WR market that has dramatically shifted. With AJ Brown and Deebo Samuel drafted in the second round, and Terry McLaurin in the third, each player receiced a four-year contract; now each player has one year left on his original rookie deal in a WR market that has dramatically shifted.

Deebo Samuel's NFL career

Las Vegas Raiders v San Francisco 49ers

Deebo Samuel was drafted in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft. The wide receiver initially impressed in his rookie season, earning 802 yards and three touchdowns. Many saw him as a receiver to keep an eye on in 2020.

However, the wide receiver had a sophomore slump due to injury. He played in just seven games, earning 391 yards and a touchdown. This left more questions than answers. In 2021, he would need to hit the ground running.

He managed to do just that. By the end of the season, he had earned 1,405 yards and six touchdowns. Following the campaign, it was clear the wide receiver wanted to cash in on his achievements and find a new team. Instead, the 49ers have stalled on the issue, leaving him stuck between a rock and a hard place. Will Deebo Samuel reignite the conflict later this month?

