WATCH: Deebo Samuel snubs kid asking for an autograph, but there is more to the story

San Francisco 49ers star wide receiver Deebo Samuel has requested a trade from the team this off-season, and he didn’t even seem to have time to sign a young 49ers fan's football, according to a video.

At a camp, Samuel is shown on video snubbing a young fan asking him to sign his football that had the 49ers logo on. It’s tough to hear, but if you listen closely, you can hear Samuel say:

“I can’t sign that bro, sorry.”

CLew🔎 @droppedballspod I need to know why Deebo couldn’t sign the youngins ball?? I need to know why Deebo couldn’t sign the youngins ball?? https://t.co/2mSpIBTDkq

While this went viral on social media, Samuel addressed the situation, showing that he did in fact take a picture with the kid and signed his ball. Samuel tweeted:

“Hosting a camp in my hometown this past week was a real blessing and the support was truly special. Thank you to the campers, parents, coaches, support staff, Spartanburg HS and the city of Spartanburg. I am grateful for every single one of my fans.

"Unfortunately with over 400 campers I wasn’t able to autograph personal items, but every camper went home with a signed photo. Wishing everybody a happy and healthy 4th of July Weekend! Deebo.”

Deebo @19problemz



I am grateful for every single one of my fans. Unfortunately with over 400 FlexWork Sports Mgt. @FlexWorkSports FlexWork Sports is proud of Deebo Samuel’s impact in youth sports. Deebo said “To provide structure, education & motivation to youth in my home state of SC is a daily reminder dreams do come true.” He was humbled to interact w/ Jeremy Lowe, sign a photo & take a picture w/ him. FlexWork Sports is proud of Deebo Samuel’s impact in youth sports. Deebo said “To provide structure, education & motivation to youth in my home state of SC is a daily reminder dreams do come true.” He was humbled to interact w/ Jeremy Lowe, sign a photo & take a picture w/ him. https://t.co/IOtdUm20nI Hosting a camp in my hometown this past week was a real blessing and the support was truly special. Thank you to the campers, parents, coaches, support staff, Spartanburg HS and the city of Spartanburg.I am grateful for every single one of my fans. Unfortunately with over 400 twitter.com/flexworksports… Hosting a camp in my hometown this past week was a real blessing and the support was truly special. Thank you to the campers, parents, coaches, support staff, Spartanburg HS and the city of Spartanburg. I am grateful for every single one of my fans. Unfortunately with over 400 twitter.com/flexworksports…

While there was no context in the video posted online, it’s easy to see why someone would think that it was a classless act by the receiver. That wasn’t the case.

Sometimes, it’s good to get the full story of something first before assuming, and it’s good that Samuel cleared up the situation.

Deebo Samuel still wants out of San Francisco

Deebo Samuel

While Deebo Samuel had no issue signing the young fan’s football, he still doesn’t want to be a part of the 49ers. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported that Samuel is yet to rescind his trade request.

Samuel is most likely demanding a top-dollar contract, especially, after the wide receiver market blew up this off-season.

One of the reasons why Samuel may want out of the Bay area is due to his usage on the field. The 49ers star was considered a wide back last season. His team utilized him as a running back almost as much as they used him in his natural position of wide receiver.

A few of the top wide receivers requested trades this off-season, and they were all traded. Tyreek Hill got traded to the Miami Dolphins, Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders, and AJ Brown to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Once those receivers got traded to their new teams, they all signed new contracts. Samuel will get a new contract within the next year, the question is, who will it be with?

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far