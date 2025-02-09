Deebo Samuel reacts to 49ers trade rumors after disappointing 2024 season

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel has officially requested a trade from the team that drafted him. This marks a potential end to his five-year tenure in the Bay Area.

The 29-year-old met with 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan and revealed his feelings during the players' exit meetings (Dec 10) following their disappointing 6-11 season.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Saturday in X that the 49ers have granted Samuel and his agent Tory Dandy permission to seek trade partners.

"It was a hard conversation to have with Kyle (Shanahan) because of the relationship that we have," Samuel told ESPN. "But I have to do what's best. I'm more than thankful for the Niners giving me the opportunity of a lifetime, but now I think it's best that we find another team."

He also reshared the tweet of Schefter reacting with two praying hand emojis.

The trade request follows Deebo Samuel's career-worst season in San Francisco. He recorded 51 catches for 670 yards and three touchdowns in 2024, his lowest production since his injury-shortened 2020 campaign.

Deebo Samuel's trade value takes a major hit after down year

NFL: Detroit Lions at San Francisco 49ers - Source: Imagn

The timing of Deebo Samuel's trade request presents challenges for both parties. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport suggests the 49ers might struggle to find suitable trade partners given Samuel's performance dip.

Samuel enters the final year of his three-year, $71.55 million contract extension signed in July 2022. He's due $17.55 million in 2025, a hefty price tag for potential suitors considering his recent production.

The 49ers' options appear limited. Cutting Samuel before June 1 would result in $31 million in dead money and cost them $15.2 million in cap space. A post-June 1 release would spread the dead cap hit across two seasons.

This scenario marks a sharp turn from January when 49ers general manager John Lynch stood firm on keeping Samuel.

"We're not in the business of letting good players out of here," Lynch told reporters at the time.

San Francisco has prepared for this possibility. They drafted Ricky Pearsall in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft and extended Brandon Aiyuk in August.

