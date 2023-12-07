Deebo Samuel’s girlfriend Mahogany Jones sums up 49ers WR’s 3-TD display in 42-19 humbling of Eagles

Deebo Samuel and the San Francisco 49ers dominated Sunday's game at Lincoln Financial Field against the Philadelphia Eagles. The highly anticipated game was a rematch of the NFC Championship game in January. The game was lopsided in favor of the 49ers, and it was well documented by Samuel's girlfriend, Mahogany Jones, on TikTok.

She presented a review of the entire day in the video, in which she described her excitement for her partner's three touchdowns. She showed her point of view when she walked into the stadium and down to the field for pre-game warmups. She then showcases her view from the stadium suites as she watches the game with family and friends.

"3 touchdowns is crazyyyyy"

Mahogany Jones' TikTok video was set to the song "Get Back" by YTB Fatt and talks about not needing other people's advice to win. Deebo Samuel and the San Francisco 49ers took down the Eagles, 42-19. He had four catches for 116 yards, two receiving touchdowns and three rushes for 22 yards and one touchdown.

Deebo Samuel and Mahogany Jones reportedly started dating in 2019, the same year he was picked by the San Francisco 49ers. In December 2021, the couple welcomed their son, Tyshun.

How much is Deebo Samuel's contract worth?

The San Francisco 49ers signed Deebo Samuel to a four-year, $7.2 million contract after drafting him in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft out of South Carolina.

While in search of a contract extension, rumors circulated that Samuel had asked the 49ers for his release. General manager John Lynch was not going to let that happen and worked out a contract during training camp in 2022.

On July 31, 2022, the 49ers' top offensive weapon signed a three-year contract worth $73.5 million, with $58.1 million guaranteed. He is currently under contract with the 49ers through the 2025 NFL season.

He will make a base salary of $1.08 million this season and will receive a signing bonus of $4 million as well. There are also additional workout and roster bonuses that pay out additional money throughout the season.