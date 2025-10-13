  • home icon
  Deebo Samuel sends a 5-word message to Fred Warner after 49ers LB suffers disastrous leg injury vs. Buccaneers

Deebo Samuel sends a 5-word message to Fred Warner after 49ers LB suffers disastrous leg injury vs. Buccaneers

By Habib Timileyin
Published Oct 13, 2025 10:59 GMT
San Diego Padres v San Francisco Giants - Source: Getty
Deebo Samuel sends a 5-word message to Fred Warner after 49ers LB suffers disastrous leg injury vs. Buccaneers - Source: Getty

Washington Commanders wide receiver Deebo Samuel left a heartfelt message for former teammate Fred Warner on social media on Sunday. The San Francisco 49ers linebacker sustained a horrific injury in the Week 6 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Warner was taken off the field during the 30-19 defeat to the Buccaneers after fracturing and dislocating his right ankle in the opening quarter. The event left his teammates in shock, especially since the veteran linebacker has missed only one game due to injuries since joining the league in 2018.

Samuel posted a message of support and encouragement on X following the horrific injury and ahead of Warner's expected protracted spell on the sidelines.

"Cmon 54. God gotcha twin 🖤🤞🏾," Samuel posted on X.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Samuel was selected by the Niners in the second round (No. 36 overall) of the 2019 NFL draft after playing college football for South Carolina. He and Warner shared a locker room in San Francisco from that time until his trade to the Commanders this past offseason.

The 49ers began the season with three consecutive wins, but Sunday's loss puts them at 4-2. As for Samuel, he is questionable to play for the Commanders in Week 6 because of a bruised heel.

The Commanders are scheduled to face the Chicago Bears in a Monday Night Football game tonight.

What happened to Fred Warner?

Fred Warner sustained a severe ankle injury in the first quarter of the 49ers' Week 6 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He attempted to contain Tampa Bay running back Rachaad White during a rushing play when safety Ji'Ayir Brown's knees collided with the back of his ankle, resulting in the injury.

49ers coach Kyle Shanahan revealed after the game that Warner had dislocated and broken his ankle. He'll undergo surgery and likely won't play again for the rest of the season.

Warner has made the Pro Bowl in four of the last five seasons and has been chosen to the first-team All-Pro four times in that span as well. He is the 49ers' second-leading tackler with 947 career tackles, trailing only Patrick Willis' 950 total.

The 49ers roster is plagued by injuries, and Warner is just the most recent setback for the defense. The unit also lost star edge rusher Nick Bosa for the remainder of the season after he tore his ACL in September in the Week 3 game against the Arizona Cardinals.

The Niners are now expected to make moves to bolster the defense before the trade deadline, even though it will be challenging to fill the hole created by Bosa and Warner's injuries.

Habib Timileyin

Habib Timileyin

Habib Timileyin has been an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda for 2 years. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in English, and found himself drawn to the NFL about a decade ago.

Habib's favorite team is the Cincinnati Bengals and he particularly enjoyed their run to the Super Bowl in the 2021 season. The 2016 Super Bowl between the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots is his most favorite of all time, and if given a chance to go back in time, he would love to witness the Patroits’ incredible comeback from being 28-3 down to winning 34-28.

Habib admires Tom Brady for his journey from being in a low draft position to achieving immense success in the game. His favorite coach of all time is Bill Belichick.

Habib likes to study intricate details of a story before reporting on it, and compares information among several reputable sources to ensure accuracy. When he's not writing about the NFL, Habib is likely watching Soccer, Basketball or enjoying a good movie on sports.

