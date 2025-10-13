Deebo Samuel sends a 5-word message to Fred Warner after 49ers LB suffers disastrous leg injury vs. Buccaneers

Washington Commanders wide receiver Deebo Samuel left a heartfelt message for former teammate Fred Warner on social media on Sunday. The San Francisco 49ers linebacker sustained a horrific injury in the Week 6 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.Warner was taken off the field during the 30-19 defeat to the Buccaneers after fracturing and dislocating his right ankle in the opening quarter. The event left his teammates in shock, especially since the veteran linebacker has missed only one game due to injuries since joining the league in 2018.Samuel posted a message of support and encouragement on X following the horrific injury and ahead of Warner's expected protracted spell on the sidelines.&quot;Cmon 54. God gotcha twin 🖤🤞🏾,&quot; Samuel posted on X.Samuel was selected by the Niners in the second round (No. 36 overall) of the 2019 NFL draft after playing college football for South Carolina. He and Warner shared a locker room in San Francisco from that time until his trade to the Commanders this past offseason.The 49ers began the season with three consecutive wins, but Sunday's loss puts them at 4-2. As for Samuel, he is questionable to play for the Commanders in Week 6 because of a bruised heel.The Commanders are scheduled to face the Chicago Bears in a Monday Night Football game tonight.What happened to Fred Warner?Fred Warner sustained a severe ankle injury in the first quarter of the 49ers' Week 6 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He attempted to contain Tampa Bay running back Rachaad White during a rushing play when safety Ji'Ayir Brown's knees collided with the back of his ankle, resulting in the injury.49ers coach Kyle Shanahan revealed after the game that Warner had dislocated and broken his ankle. He'll undergo surgery and likely won't play again for the rest of the season.Warner has made the Pro Bowl in four of the last five seasons and has been chosen to the first-team All-Pro four times in that span as well. He is the 49ers' second-leading tackler with 947 career tackles, trailing only Patrick Willis' 950 total.The 49ers roster is plagued by injuries, and Warner is just the most recent setback for the defense. The unit also lost star edge rusher Nick Bosa for the remainder of the season after he tore his ACL in September in the Week 3 game against the Arizona Cardinals.The Niners are now expected to make moves to bolster the defense before the trade deadline, even though it will be challenging to fill the hole created by Bosa and Warner's injuries.