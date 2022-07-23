"He doesn’t want to be an RB" - Ian Rapoport reveals Deebo Samuel is refusing to sign extension with 49ers until team clarifies his role

Last season, San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel ran with the ball 59 times for 365 yards and eight touchdowns. He also recorded over 1,400 receiving yards. The superstar wants to define his role with the franchise before he contemplates signing a long-term deal.

In an offseason that has seen NFL wide receivers cash in like never before, Samuel seems to be the odd man out. He remains on his rookie deal, but it is certainly not for the want of trying.

Back in April, Samuel put in a trade request after the 49ers faled to meet his contract demands. They are rumored to be $25 million a season. The 49ers probably should have jumped at that deal, because now that looks like a bargain, and a missed opportunity.

NFL insider Ian Rapoport is reporting that Samuel is seeking clarity over his role and no longer wants to be used in a duel threat capacity. He appeared on the Rich Eisen show and said the following:

"He is back in San Francisco, he has a camp that is why he is back there. Still invested in the community, which is a good thing. And his trainer went on and was talking about how he should get paid, which he should be getting paid, and the 49ers would like to pay him."

Rapoport continued:

"It's really just a matter of do they get to the right number, and do they sort of show him a plan going forward where he is not going to be in a position of being worn down, and having his career shortened... Which I think is the worry. He is a dynamic player, he is a great weapon, he is not a running back, he does not want to be a running back."

Deebo Samuel could join several wide receivers that have cashed in this offseason

The wide receiver market has exploded this offseason, and it has seen many players get paid huge figures. The market was reset early in free agency by the contract the Jacksonville Jaguars handed to wideout Christian Kirk. The deal is worth $21 million a season, and this is for a player many consider a wide receiver two.

Huge deals and, in some instances, surprise trades soon followed for many of the league's elite wide men. These include Tyreek Hill, Davante Adams, A.J. Brown and others. Franchises have started paying big money to premier pass catchers.

All the while, Deebo Samuel, who was the first to go public about requesting a new deal, has failed to come to an agreement with the 49ers. However, the delay may work in his favor as his eventual contract may eclipse his original $25 million a season request.

