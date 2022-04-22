"Do I really want to attach my career to Trey Lance" - Deebo Samuel asked for a trade due to 49ers' QB options

Deebo Samuel has reportedly asked the San Francisco 49ers for a trade. The star receiver is coming off a career year where the 49ers went as far as the Divisional Round of the NFC playoffs and lost to division rivals and eventual Super Bowl champions, the Los Angeles Rams.

ProFootballTalk @ProFootballTalk 49ers reportedly have "zero intention" to trade Deebo Samuel. (In other words, "Make us an offer we can't or won't refuse.") wp.me/pbBqYq-cfTl 49ers reportedly have "zero intention" to trade Deebo Samuel. (In other words, "Make us an offer we can't or won't refuse.") wp.me/pbBqYq-cfTl

Former NFL player and NFL analyst Marcellus Wiley on Speak for Yourself recently shared his thoughts on the matter:

“But will I really want to attach my career to Trey Lance who's going to be forced into action? Or Jimmy G coming back off his shoulder surgery, when Jimmy G stays hurt? Or more importantly, how will he respond after shoulder surgery? So I'm Deebo Samuel, I'm thinking like I can't put my fortunes in the hands of Trey Lance who's inexperienced, and I don't know how he's gonna turn out, o,r and Jimmy G because even if Jimmy G comes back, chances are he's gonna leave again”

Deebo Samuel had a unique 2021/2022 NFL season by wide receiver standards

Deebo Samuel did more than what's typically asked of a wide receiver. Most NFL wide receivers stretch the defense or find holes in the zone to catch passes, but teams might need them to block downfield when a running back or quarterback rushes the ball. Some wide receivers also carry the rock when certain gadget plays require an end-around or simply a sweep play to the right or left.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter From Wednesday’s NFL Live: one of the central factors that could be driving Deebo Samuel’s desire to be traded away from San Francisco. From Wednesday’s NFL Live: one of the central factors that could be driving Deebo Samuel’s desire to be traded away from San Francisco. https://t.co/D83XEsQx41

The 49ers use Samuel in a variety of ways. Specifically, his use as a running back stood out for an offense that is not traditionally pass-heavy. Samuel has played in the NFL for three seasons, and in his first two seasons (in 22 games), he rushed the ball a total of 22 times for 185 yards and three rushing touchdowns.

In the 2021/2022 regular season, Deebo Samuel rushed 59 times for 365 yards with eight rushing touchdowns. He averaged 6.2 yards per carry. Samuel added a dynamic to the 49ers’ offense, and they rode that wrinkle in the offense to the playoffs.

Samuel's trade demands may stem from his high usage as a running back, which is a physically demanding role compared to other skill positions. His trade demands may also originate from being the 15th highest-paid player on the team. Indeed, uncertainty at the quarterback position may be a factor if Samuel feels like he will not be able to duplicate or exceed last season’s success.

