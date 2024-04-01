Popular YouTuber "Deestroying," known as Donald De La Haye, made his professional football debut over the weekend on Sunday, kicking for the San Antonio Brahmas.

De La Haye played college football for UCF as a kickoff specialist and wide receiver. In college, he created a YouTube channel, which blew up. As a result, in 2017, the university told De La Haye that he could not profit from his likeness online as he was on an academic scholarship. This was before the name, image and likeness ruling came into effect.

As a result, he chose to pursue his YouTube career, no longer playing football.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

De La Haye joined Pat McAfee's show on Monday and addressed pausing his YouTube career for a shot at a pro career with the Brahmas of the United Football League.

"I've always had a dream to play pro football, and YouTube was amazing, don't get me wrong, but it wasn't fulfilling," Deestroying said. "And I couldn't miss this opportunity from UFL and GM Mark, feels good, bro. Especially, going out there, getting your first game under your belt, doing well. I'm lost for words...

"I mean, obviously, it was an adjustment. We were working through it. It's been good. It's been an adjustment, but I feel like I'm doing pretty well."

Expand Tweet

Deestroying opens up about his professional football debut

Deestroying during Vegas Vipers vs. Arlington Renegades

Deestroying had a solid UFL debut against the DC Destroyers as the San Antonio Brahmas rode to a 27-12 victory on Sunday.

In a sideline interview during the game, Donald De La Haye was asked about playing in his first professional football game.

"Man, I feel amazing. The juice is in the building, man. I hit the ball well from my first kickoff," De La Haye said. "Just waiting for my first field goal to send it through the upright."

When asked how he prepares for the game, De La Haye said that he is taking the preparation more seriously now that he is a professional football player.

"It changed a lot. I'm a real football player now," De La Haye said. "I don't just go out to the field and film videos, so, it changed a lot. I gotta get up, practice, take care of my body. Obviously, do my thing with the team and be professional."

Expand Tweet

Deestroying and the Brahmas will be back in action on Saturday, April 6, when they face the Memphis Showboats.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit the "Pat McAfee Show" and credit H/T Sportskeeda.