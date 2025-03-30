Deestroying has returned to the gridiron after a career-threatening neck injury almost a year ago, and he has achieved a major milestone in his career. On Saturday, the YouTuber (born Donald De La Haye) made a 39-yard field goal in the second quarter of the San Antonio Brahmas' game at the defending UFL Champion Arlington Rengades:

It was his first-ever field goal as a professional (his last one overall having occurred in high school). After the make, he said:

"It felt amazing. I'm not going to lie, I had a few jitters. But I trust my preparation, trust what I do."

The Brahmas scored only once more - a 12-yard rushing touchdown by John Lovett, ultimately losing 9-33. Debuting quarterback (and San Antonio native) Kellen Mond finished with 159 yards on 17 completions.

The Renegades, meanwhile, were led by running backs Kalen Ballage and Deveon Smith, who combined for four rushing touchdowns. Quarterback Luis Perez finished with 20 completions for 164 yards and an interception.

Next for San Antonio are the St. Louis Battlehawks at home on Sunday, April 6.

Deestroying's first professional field goal marks first major high point of highly-interrupted career

Behind the Deestroying veneer, Donald De La Haye is just like many other football hopefuls who want to make it to the NFL. Nearly a year ago, he had said on Pat McAfee's eponymous show some days after his first UFL game:

"I've always had a dream to play pro football, and YouTube was amazing, don't get me wrong, but it wasn't fulfilling. And I couldn't miss this opportunity from UFL and GM Mark, feels good, bro. Especially, going out there, getting your first game under your belt, doing well."

He continued:

"Obviously, it was an adjustment. We were working through it. It's been good. It's been an adjustment, but I feel like I'm doing pretty well."

Being effectively a kickoff specialist (the UFL does not allow kicks after touchdowns, instead mandating scrimmage plays from the 2, 5, or 10), De La Haye led the league in kickoff yards in his first week of play.

However, Deestroying suffered a serious neck injury when he tackled the returner during the Brahmas' 20-19 defeat of the Memphis Showboats. Nevertheless, the team re-signed him last October, solidifying him as their kicker.

