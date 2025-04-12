"Definitely bringing that to NFL": Texas Tech RB Tahj Brooks reveals origin of his 'Tahj Time' celebration

Running back Tahj Brooks spent his entire collegiate campaign with the Texas Tech Red Raiders. After five seasons, the 2024 Second-Team All-Big 12 is getting ready for his upcoming NFL draft.

Apart from this talent as a running back, Tahj Brooks also became popular because of his signature celebration called 'Tahj Time'. On Friday, he made an appearance on NFL Network's show called 'Good Morning Football'.

During this appearance, Tahj Brooks was asked about the origin of his signature celebration and if he will continue doing it in the NFL.

"Definitely. So man, the Tajh Time celebration. Everytime I score a touchdown, I point to my wrist, and I just touch my (hand)," Brooks said.

"So man, it was, I want to say it was my sophomore year. I scored like a 60 yard touchdown, something like that. And then I pointed to my wrist, and then the announcer said its Brooks time, and the Brooks time turned into Tahj Time and that's how it really just stuck with me. And I am definitely bringing that to the league. So I can't wait for that one." (TS-59:00 onwards)

Last season, Tahj Brooks helped Texas Tech to an 8-5 campaign and a Liberty Bowl showdown against Arkansas. In his final collegiate career, the running back recorded 1,505 yards and 17 TDs rushing.

Tahj Brooks shares feelings about playing for this NFC East team

Last month, Tahj Brooks appeared on the 'Up and Adams' Show for an interview with host Kay Adams. During their conversation about the Texas Tech RB's potential landing spots, Adams saw him fitting in perfectly with the Washington Commanders.

Kay Adams backed up her perspective by talking about how former Texas Tech head coach Kliff Kingsbury is now the OC of the Commanders. Brooks agreed with her opinions and praised Kingsbury as well as the team's RB coach, Anthony Lynn.

"I feel like it's a great offense...and just very offensive," Brooks said. "And then, you know, just the Texas Tech tree, Kliff Kingsbury, Anthony Lynn... I haven't met them in person, but I know they're great guys and brilliant coaches as well."

NFL analyst Maurice Jones-Drew views Brooks as the 20th-best prospect in this year's draft. It will be interesting to see which team acquires the Texas Tech RB later this month.

