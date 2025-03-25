“Definition of insanity” - NFL analyst calls out Browns GM Andrew Berry for not being present at Cam Ward’s Pro Day

As the NFL offseason unfolds, the Cleveland Browns face the 2025 season without a proven quarterback. Initially linked to the likes of Sam Darnold and Russell Wilson, the Browns have remained largely stagnant at the position, except trading for Kenny Pickett.

Cleveland holds the No. 2 pick in the 2025 NFL draft behind the Tennessee Titans, leaving many to believe the front office will target a franchise quarterback in either Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders. Both Ward and Sanders are widely projected to be the first two quarterbacks selected in April's draft, and Cleveland is in prime position to land one of them.

Despite Cleveland's reported interest in both Ward and Sanders, Browns general manager, Andrew Berry, questionably passed on attending the Miami signal-caller's pro day. ESPN NFL analyst Tony Grossi spoke on Berry skipping Ward's pro day, calling out both the general manager and head coach, Kevin Stefanski.

"It's either the height of arrogance, or the height of laziness, or both," Grossi said on Tuesday morning. "There is just no reason not to be (at Ward's pro day). I don't understand it."

Cam Ward shines at Miami pro day, potentially stamps No. 1 selection

As the offseason progressed, Cam Ward has continued to build ground between himself and Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders. The two are rivals on and off the field, frequently talking trash during drills or private workouts, but some questionable reports regarding Sanders' pre-draft meetings raised red flags from teams around the league.

Following the reports, Ward appears to be the runaway favorite to be the first quarterback selected in April's draft, making a strong case to be the No. 1 overall pick to the Tennessee Titans. As expected, the Titans brass was in attendance for Ward's pro day at Miami, where he excelled in every drill.

Cam Ward has impressed teams throughout the pre-draft meeting process and landed a private workout with Tennessee ahead of the draft as they navigate the tough choice of selecting either Ward, Travis Hunter or Abdul Carter with the top pick.

