Deion Sanders Jr. posts cryptic note calling out Shedeur Sanders critics over full mime response on Browns QB decision

Shedeur Sanders' brother, Deion Sanders Jr., shared a cryptic note on social media while calling out the quarterback's critics. Coach Prime's son went viral on social media and was trolled after miming his answer to the team naming rookie Dillon Gabriel as the starting quarterback in Week 5.Deion Sanders Jr., who is fondly known as Bucky, shared a tweet on X that read:&quot;People that 'blend in' trying to teach people that 'stand out' how to 'blend in.' Basically, advice on how to be average.&quot;Deion Sanders Jr @DeionSandersJrLINKPeople that “blend in” trying to teach people that “stand out” how to “blend in”.. Basically, advice on how to be averageShedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel were drafted by the Browns in this year's draft. After a 1-3 start to the season under veteran Joe Flacco, Kevin Stefanski and Co. gave the ex-Oregon star an opportunity to prove his worth in Week 5.Meanwhile, Shedeur Sanders remains the third-string option on the quarterback depth chart. His dad reacted on social media about the quarterback's mime video while seemingly being pleased with his son's actions.This year, Shedeur has played only during preseason. He's yet to make his competitive debut as the Browns' QB1.Stephen A. Smith shares thoughts on Shedeur Sanders' &quot;mime&quot; interviewOn Thursday on ESPN's First Take, Stephen A. Smith highlighted Shedeur Sanders' reaction to his rookie counterpart being named as QB1.Smith highlighted that being harshly criticised for his public comments could be a possible reason why Coach Prime's son didn't share his thoughts.&quot;He has to know that other people are gonna look at him and consider him immature,&quot; Smith said. &quot;I don't consider him immature. I think that he can play. I think that he's a leader. I think that a lot is to be judged when he comes in. I think it's unfair.&quot;I can't wait to see him get his chance on the football field or whatever. I just think, at times, I wish people would see ahead of time how they're going to judge you and how you should be. They shouldn't judge him. It's no big deal because every word he says, we micromanage, we dissect, and folks judge him accordingly.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe Browns take on the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. The game will be broadcast on NFLN and NFL+ at 9:30 a.m. ET. Can Dillon Gabriel end his debut as the QB1 with a win?