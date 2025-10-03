  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Deion Sanders Jr. posts cryptic note calling out Shedeur Sanders critics over full mime response on Browns QB decision

Deion Sanders Jr. posts cryptic note calling out Shedeur Sanders critics over full mime response on Browns QB decision

By Priyam Hazarika
Modified Oct 03, 2025 04:23 GMT
Deion Sanders Jr. posts cryptic note calling out Shedeur Sanders critics over full mime response on Browns QB decision
Deion Sanders Jr. posts cryptic note calling out Shedeur Sanders critics over full mime response on Browns QB decision

Shedeur Sanders' brother, Deion Sanders Jr., shared a cryptic note on social media while calling out the quarterback's critics. Coach Prime's son went viral on social media and was trolled after miming his answer to the team naming rookie Dillon Gabriel as the starting quarterback in Week 5.

Ad

Deion Sanders Jr., who is fondly known as Bucky, shared a tweet on X that read:

"People that 'blend in' trying to teach people that 'stand out' how to 'blend in.' Basically, advice on how to be average."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel were drafted by the Browns in this year's draft. After a 1-3 start to the season under veteran Joe Flacco, Kevin Stefanski and Co. gave the ex-Oregon star an opportunity to prove his worth in Week 5.

Meanwhile, Shedeur Sanders remains the third-string option on the quarterback depth chart. His dad reacted on social media about the quarterback's mime video while seemingly being pleased with his son's actions.

Ad

This year, Shedeur has played only during preseason. He's yet to make his competitive debut as the Browns' QB1.

Stephen A. Smith shares thoughts on Shedeur Sanders' "mime" interview

On Thursday on ESPN's First Take, Stephen A. Smith highlighted Shedeur Sanders' reaction to his rookie counterpart being named as QB1.

Smith highlighted that being harshly criticised for his public comments could be a possible reason why Coach Prime's son didn't share his thoughts.

Ad
"He has to know that other people are gonna look at him and consider him immature," Smith said. "I don't consider him immature. I think that he can play. I think that he's a leader. I think that a lot is to be judged when he comes in. I think it's unfair.
"I can't wait to see him get his chance on the football field or whatever. I just think, at times, I wish people would see ahead of time how they're going to judge you and how you should be. They shouldn't judge him. It's no big deal because every word he says, we micromanage, we dissect, and folks judge him accordingly."
Ad

The Browns take on the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. The game will be broadcast on NFLN and NFL+ at 9:30 a.m. ET. Can Dillon Gabriel end his debut as the QB1 with a win?

About the author
Priyam Hazarika

Priyam Hazarika

Twitter icon

Priyam is a College Sports content executive at Sportskeeda with a master's in Advertising and Marketing Management and over two years of experience as a writer. When it comes to reporting, Priyam believes doing a technical deep dive is one of his biggest strengths and he loves to dissect plays on the field and factor out the strengths/weaknesses of players.

A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Priyam sees Nick Saban as the greatest coach of all time. He is also rooting for Alabama quarterback Jalen Milore after following his progress over the years. The Michigan Wolverines football team is another of his favorite programs and it will be interesting to see how both these teams perform in new coaching eras.

When he’s not reporting, Priyam is usually at the gym or indulging in music. He has been a guitarist and a drummer for the past 17 years and finds his time of peace when playing music.

Know More

Cleveland Browns Nation! Check out the latest Cleveland Browns Schedule and dive into the Browns Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Priyam Hazarika
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications