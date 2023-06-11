Since Deion Sanders was hired as the head coach of the University of Colorado football team in December, there has been an overhaul of players on his roster. University of Pittsburgh coach Pat Narduzzi was one to notice that Sanders lost 70 players since he was hired.

Narduzzi said that losing that many players to the transfer portal and de-commits is bad for college football as a whole. Sanders recently told 247 Sports' Carl Reed that he doesn't believe that Narduzzi is bad to him personally but rather the situation as a whole.

It's no secret that the transfer portal has completely changed the game, as players can pick up and leave for another football program of their choosing. Narduzzi, though, is upset that the new head coach used the rule to cut an unlimited amount of players.

However, the Colorado football coach didn't stop there with his comments towards Narduzzi.

He went on to say that he doesn't know Pat Narduzzi nor does the Panthers' head coach know him, even going as far as to say that if he walked into the room, Narduzzi wouldn't recognize him:

"What was his situation when he came to Pitt? He had a different situation than me. He is not mad at me. He is mad at the situation in football now that allowed his best player to leave a year ago.

"He's not mad at me. He's using me to shoot bullets at another coach who he has an issue with. I don't know who he is; if he walked in here right now, I wouldn't know him."

This back and forth between the two head coaches is likely far from over.

When was Deion Sanders inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame?

While Deion Sanders is making headlines as a college football head coach. It wasn't too long ago that his playmaking abilities made him a household name.

The former NFL and MLB player began his football career in 1998 when he was drafted by the Atlanta Falcons.

He played until 2000 when he retired and then decided to come out of retirement in 2004. He played the 2005 NFL season with the Baltimore Ravens before retiring from the National Football League for good in 2006.

In August 2011, he was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame on the first ballot he became eligible.

