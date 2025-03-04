Deion Sanders shares 1-word reaction to Broncos legend defending Shedeur Sanders from evaluators

Denver Broncos legend and three-time Super Bowl champion Mark Schlereth just went to bat for Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders. On "Breakfast Ball" on FS1 on Thursday, he responded to reports of Sanders' draft stock dipping.

The reports out of the 2025 NFL scouting combine suggested that, following team meetings, some organizations were left with the impression that Sanders didn't care much for their opinion of him. Sanders reportedly didn't take a professional approach to the meetings, either.

Schlereth took aim at draft evaluators for the comments, maintaining that Sanders is still a prime talent in this year's draft class:

"A lot of the draft evaluators are stupid. Show me a quarterback who is not arrogant. You ever sit with a guy who's going to be a star quarterback? Most of them are arrogant. Most of them have a lot of belief in what they do. He's incredibly accurate, he really understands, not only offensive football, but he understands what you're doing as a defense. So, he'll pick you apart that way.

"He processes quickly. Like, all those things to me are big-time attributes. And I just remember last year at this time, Bo Nix falling, people saying, 'Bo Nix is going to be a second-rounder,' and ... by the way, that guy was one of the best quarterbacks in this rookie class last year. So, I don't worry about what the evaluators say about Shedeur Sanders. I think the guy is a big-time player."

Sanders' father, Buffaloes coach and Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders, offered a one-word reaction to Schlereth's defense of his son:

"Repost."

Shedeur Sanders looks to become face of an NFL franchise in 2025

Shedeur Sanders is projected alongside Cam Ward as a top quarterback prospect in the 2025 NFL draft class. Only Ward tossed for more touchdowns in the nation than Sanders the entire year.

Despite the negative talk surrounding Sanders, he is still considered to be an accurate passer with great pocket awareness, and the ability to extend plays with his legs. Being coached by a Hall of Fame father is also a bonus.

Several teams have been linked to Sanders in the draft. Those teams include the Cleveland Browns, New York Giants, Las Vegas Raiders and even the Tennessee Titans at first. All of those teams are in desperate need of a signal-caller, and Sanders could go to any of them within the top 10 picks.

