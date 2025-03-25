Deion Sanders shuts down false reports of wanting Giants to draft Shedeur Sanders

Deion Sanders isn't having any of it when it comes to his family. The Pro Football Hall of Famer shut down rumors that he wants his son, Shedeur Sanders, to be drafted by the New York Giants.

The Giants hold the No. 3 pick in the 2025 NFL draft and need a quarterback. There's a lot of noise in NFL circles that the QB spot in New York is a potential landing spot for the Colorado star. During an appearance at ProMat 2025 on March 19 in Chicago, some reports claimed Deion said he and Shedeur "are hoping for New York."

That alleged statement quickly went viral, with fans online saying "Coach Prime" was actively pushing for Shedeur to land in the Big Apple. However, Deion wasted no time shutting it down on Monday.

After an Instagram poll highlighted the alleged quote, Sanders fired back in the comments:

“THIS IS A LIE! We’re thankful for whatever God chooses for them.”

Shedeur was once projected as a top-three pick, but his stock has dipped in recent months. It'll be interesting to see who gets the final laugh in April as far as Shedeur Sanders is concerned.

NFL analyst believes Deion Sanders meddling in Shedeur Sanders' draft situation won't help

John Middlekauff believes Deion Sanders’ influence won’t affect where Shedeur Sanders lands in the 2025 NFL draft. The Colorado quarterback is already a top prospect, and Middlekauff dismissed the idea that teams would factor in his father’s Hall of Fame status when evaluating him.

On his podcast on Monday, Middlekauff made it clear that Shedeur’s draft stock is based on his talent.

“Shedeur, people are gonna draft him because I think he can play,” he said. “I think the Deion impact's a little overrated unless he, like, you know, pulled an Archie Manning.”

However, Deion has already said he has a “red line” regarding which teams he wants his son to play for.

Speaking on the "Tamron Hall Show," Coach Prime said:

“It's a couple of teams that I won't allow him to play for. I know what's behind the curtain.”

The Tennessee Titans, Cleveland Browns and Giants hold the top picks and would want to acquire the services of Shedeur to solve their QB woes. The 23-year-old is projected to be a top-two quarterback alongside Miami’s Cam Ward.

