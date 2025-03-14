DeMarcus Lawrence’s comments indicate there’s no hope in Dallas, Stephen A. Smith claims

Stephen A. Smith gave his take on DeMarcus Lawrence's recent comment after signing with the Seahawks. Smith thinks it signifies a lack of confidence among Dallas Cowboys players regarding their ability to win a championship

Smith reacted at Lawrence's declaration that he "knows for sure" he won't win a Super Bowl with the Cowboys. The statement triggered a social media war between Lawrence and the Dallas Cowboys' current star, Micah Parsons.

During the Friday "First Take" episode, Smith gave his take on Lawrence's comment after the defensive end signed a three-year, $42 million deal with Seattle:

"All I'm saying is this y'all, is it just me? Jay, is it just me? When I say this, brother said that as a part of a rebuilding, a reclamation project in Seattle, and he's still talking smack. That means you got a whole bunch of dudes in Dallas that don't believe they gonna win. I give Micah Parsons credit, at least. I believe he believes he gonna do something. He believes they gonna do something. I'll give him credit for that," said Smith (7:22).

The Dallas team last won a Super Bowl in 1995 and hasn't made an NFC Championship Game appearance since.

The Micah Parson - DeMarcus Lawrence feud

NFL: Washington Commanders at Dallas Cowboys - Source: Imagn

Emmanuel Acho, a former NFL player and current analyst, defended Lawrence on The Facility show on Thursday:

"Micah Parsons, just because you're the best Cowboy does not mean you're the only Cowboy. Just because you wear the star and you wear the star at a supreme capability does not mean you're the only one that has ever donned the star. DeMarcus Lawrence, fourth all-time in sacks for the Dallas Cowboys. Demarcus Lawrence played for the Dallas Cowboys for 11 years. I would suggest that DeMarcus Lawrence isn't hating. Demarcus Lawrence knows what he's talking about, and sometimes the truth hurts," said Acho.

The drama began when Lawrence, during an interview with "Hawk Blogger" in Seattle, stated:

"Dallas is my home. I made my home there. My family lives there. I'm forever gonna be there. But, you know, I know for sure I'm not gonna win a Super Bowl there, so... yeah."

Parsons countered by calling this "rejection and envy" and "clown s***," to which Lawrence responded:

"Calling me a clown won't change the fact that I told the truth. Maybe if you spent less time tweeting and more time winning, I wouldn't have left."

Lawrence, the four-time Pro Bowl defensive end, totaled 61.5 sacks during his 11-year run in Dallas. He registered back-to-back seasons of 14.5 and 10.5 sacks in 2017 and 2018.

Lawrence never exceeded 6.5 sacks per season after inking a five-year, $105 million contract extension in 2019.

