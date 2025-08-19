"Dementia is painful" - NFL fans react as Jerry Jones reveals reason for not hiring Cowboys GM

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones continues to face criticism for not stepping down from his role as general manager since purchasing the team in 1989.

On Tuesday, Jon Machota, a reporter for The Athletic, shared a clip where Jones discussed his reasons behind holding to the position. Featuring in Netflix's "America's Team: The Gambler and His Cowboys," Jones said:

"I'm often asked the question: 'Why don't I hire a general manager?' I've had people that said, 'Jerry, you subject yourself to so much criticism. You need a buffer.' I don't like it like that. I like the pain."

It is not unknown that the Cowboys' lack of success in the Super Bowl since 1995 is partly attributed to Jerry Jones' monopoly. Fans reacted to the tweet, ranging from frustration to disappointment.

"Dementia is painful," a user said.

"Lifelong cowboys fan with zero interest in this infomercial for Jerry. He is everything wrong with this franchise," a fan commented.

"And he doesn’t mind putting the fans through 'the pain' because it lines his pockets and feeds his ego. Such a swell guy," another fan commented.

"Interesting to say the least," a comment read.

"This is trash and we are sick of it," a fan expressed.

"the rest of us don’t though Jerry!" another fan wrote.

Despite the vitriol, the team's owner has no plans to step down. After the Cowboys’ loss to the Washington Commanders on January 5, Jerry Jones told The Athletic:

“I bought the team, I think the first thing to come out of my mouth … Somebody asked, ‘Did you buy this for your kids?’ I said, ‘Hell no. I bought it for me.’ And I didn’t buy an investment. I bought an occupation, and I bought something I was going to do.”

Jerry Jones said the 2023 Packers loss hurt more than any other

In Netflix’s new documentary, which was released this Tuesday, Jerry Jones revealed that the team’s 2023 playoff defeat to the Green Bay Packers was the most painful loss of his tenure. Dallas entered the wild-card game with a 12-5 record, but quickly fell behind 27-0 before losing 48-32 at home. In the series, Jones is shown wiping away tears, saying:

“This loss hurt us, in every way, more than any one we’ve ever had.”

Despite the setback, coach Mike McCarthy kept his job through 2024, only to be dismissed after another disappointing season.

