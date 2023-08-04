Dennis Allen drops update on Jon Gruden at Saints training camp amid reports of ex-Raiders HC wanting to ‘burn NFL’s house down’

Could Jon Gruden be working his way back into the NFL? The former Las Vegas Raiders head coach has been spending time at New Orleans Saints training camp.

Saints head coach Dennis Allen told reporters on Friday that Gruden has been attending practices and has been at Saints camp for the last three days.

He said that he has simply been observing practices and that he hasn't been hired by the team. His former Raiders quarterback Derek Carr is with the Saints, which could be a connection between both parties.

"Saints coach Dennis Allen says former NFL coach Jon Gruden will be attending practices for three days, just as an observer, no defined role."

Allen's comments that he doesn't have an exact role are interesting. Gruden hasn't worked in the NFL since he was fired in 2021, after emails containing racist, homophobic and sexist language were discovered by the league. The NFL was investigating the Washington Commanders scandal and found the emails.

When this came to light, the Las Vegas Raiders fired the head coach. Jon Gruden is currently suing the NFL for his firing and has recently said that he will "burn the house down" with what he knows.

Why is Jon Gruden suing the NFL?

Jon Gruden was accused of sending emails containing homophobic, misogynistic and racist language to former general manager Bruce Allen.

At the time that some of those emails were sent, Gruden was working with ESPN's "Monday Night Football." He had not coached for ten years when he decided to return to the role with the Raiders in 2018.

Gruden announced last year that he was filing a lawsuit against the National Football League and its commissioner, Roger Goodell.

ProFootballTalk @ProFootballTalk Jon Gruden is still out for vengeance against the NFL. If he can stave off the NFL's effort to force his lawsuit to arbitration, he just might get it. nbcsports.com/nfl/profootbal…

The former head coach claims that he was wrongfully terminated and that there was a 'hit job' against him. He called the release of the emails 'character assassination' and that it is causing him financial trouble.

He has also claimed that he has information about others in the NFL including commissioner Goodell. Even stating that he will use that information if need be to get justice for himself.