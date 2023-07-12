John Gruden blames Roger Goodell for ruining his NFL career, claims to “burn the house down" to shed light on e-mail leaks

Jon Gruden isn't going down without a fight. In fact, he is ready and willing to take down the NFL and its commissioner Roger Goodell down as well. The former Las Vegas Raiders head coach was quoted in a recent ESPN article as saying that he will "burn the house down" to get a resolution.

In Seth Wickersham's recent ESPN article about the scandal that led to his firing, it's revealed that Goodell may have had something to do with it. The Super Bowl-winning head coach accuses Goodell of costing him his NFL career. Gruden stated that Goodell "pushed the code red" on his career when the emails were leaked.

The article also states that Gruden has made up his mind to not settle the lawsuit he has filed, regardless of the amount of money he is offered. He intends "to burn the house down." Gruden also sees the leak of his emails as "a massive hit job."

"Gruden insists he won't settle his lawsuit for any amount, intending "to burn the house down" to reveal the truth about who ordered the leaks. "This was a massive hit job," Gruden recently told an associate, often saying Allen had told him the 650,000 emails "incriminate everyone in the league."

A source also states that Bruce Allen told him that the over 600,000 emails could incriminate everyone in the NFL, if they are ever released of. So, it is safe to say that this scandal is far from over.

Jon Gruden pleaded for emails not to be published

In the fall of 2021, the Wall Street Journal was the first to release the details of emails sent by the former Raiders head coach. The emails, which dated back over 10 years, were sent from the former head coach to Bruce Allen, who was the general manager in Washington at the time.

In Wednesday's ESPN article, it is revealed that the former head coach pleaded with the Wall Street Journal's Andrew Beaton not to release the emails. He said that it would destroy many people's lives if published.

“Don’t go with this story,” Gruden told Beaton. “You are going to destroy people’s lives.”

Beaton apparently told him that it would just be the 'tip of the iceberg' and that others would be held responsible as well. It's mainly the former head coach and ESPN analyst that has taken the brunt of the repercussions as of right now.

It's also reported that Goodell forced the Las Vegas Raiders to make a decision about the head coach, sooner than they initially wanted.

