Denzel Washington delivers verdict on Dak Prescott’s capabilities as Cowboys’ leader

Dak Prescott is still chasing his first Super Bowl trophy. Denzel Washington has two Golden Globes to his name and numerous nominations, so he also knows what it's like to get close but fail to get to the top repeatedly.

Speaking on the Let's Go! podcast with Tom Brady, Washington was asked about the Cowboys' Super Bowl chances.

It took him a minute's awkward silence before responding.

He started by saying that he "loves" Dak Prescott, but believed the Los Angeles Lakers with an ageing LeBron James would win a ring before the quarterback. Here's how he put it:

"I love the quarterback. I love him. He's a leader of men. He’s a man of God. He best win championships."

Show co-host Jim Gray asked the follow-up question of who was going to win a championship sooner out of the Lakers and Cowboys. Washington had a one-word response:

"Lakers."

With the prediction, Washington was saying one of two things. The first insinuation is that the Lakers would win it all either this year or next year with LeBron James on deck to turn 39 this year. Only 25 players have played at least one game in the NBA in their 40s, so James is playing on borrowed time.

If Washington is predicting the Los Angeles Lakers will not win it all in short order, then he is coming dangerously close to predicting that Prescott will never get a ring. Dak Prescott is 30 years old and NFL rebuilds don't happen overnight, especially to the level of winning a championship.

Dak Prescott ends CeeDee Lamb's surge

Dak Prescott at Dallas Cowboys v Los Angeles Chargers

Heading into the game against the Carolina Panthers, CeeDee Lamb was one of the hottest wide receivers in the NFL. In each of the previous four games, Lamb had earned at least 100 yards and in three of those contests, he had earned at least 150 yards.

Put simply, he was explosive. However, the wide receiver put up a second-string receiver stat line against the Carolina Panthers. In the game, he recorded six catches for just 38 yards and a touchdown. Fantasy managers hope this isn't the start of a new trend, as Lamb started the year with just one game above 80 yards between Week 1 and the start of Week 6.

If any of the above quotes are used, credit Tom Brady's Let's Go! podcast and H/T Sportskeeda.