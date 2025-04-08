Derek Carr's wife Heather teases what the couple has been up to in offseason

New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr’s wife, Heather Neel, shared a photo on her Instagram story on Tuesday from her family trip to Paris. Carr posed on the Pont de Bir-Hakeim bridge with his wife, Heather, and their four kids – Dallas Mason, Luke, Deakon Derek and daughter Brooklyn Mae – as the snapshot captured a memorable photo of the family with the stunning view of the iconic Eiffel Tower standing behind.

Heather also left a note on her IG story:

“Can’t wait to share more with y’all where we’ve been lately.”

Derek Carr poses with wife Heather and children in front of the Eiffel Tower.

Derek Carr and his family often spend offseason vacations together, and the family picture is probably a custom at this point. Last offseason, Carr and his family spent quality time at a beach. As usual, Carr posed with his family on camera and later shared it on Instagram with the caption:

“Spend time with your family and love on them... You'll never regret it!”

In February, Derek and his family visited California, where they enjoyed their time at Shaver Lake, creating snow memories.

“Creating ‘snow’ many memories ❄️��,” she wrote.

Heather shared some family photos in which the kids appeared to be enjoying their time while sliding in the snow on a sledge. The family photo also featured Derek’s older brother and former NFL quarterback David Carr; his wife, Melody; and their children.

The two brothers stay close to each other in the Fresno area with their families. Now, they are working on a new project together: a podcast on YouTube called "Home Grown Network."

The duo shared the first video on their channel on April 8, titled "Why We Started THIS." Within 24 hours of the launch of the channel, it had already gained over 60,000 subscribers, showcasing its popularity among fans.

Derek Carr spotted with brother David at Fresno State's spring game

Derek and David were recently spotted at Fresno State’s spring game on Saturday. The duo was seen walking around the campus where they had fond memories of playing for the Bulldogs.

However, this was Carr’s first public appearance since January. He had been absent during the week before Super Bowl LIX to promote the New Orleans Saints and throughout Mardi Gras.

Drew Brees, Jameis Winston and Carr’s backup QBs showed up for the Super Bowl. As per Saints Wire, Derek Carr's absences hinted at his apathy towards playing for the Saints. However, his recent contract restructuring ensures that he will be available through the 2026 season.

