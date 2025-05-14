Derrick Henry's GF Adrianna Rivas lauds agent Todd France as RB signs $30,000,000 contract extension with Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens star, Derrick Henry, has signed a two-year, $30 million contract with the franchise. The running back's agent, Todd France, broke the news on Instagram on Wednesday.

France's IG post didn't just cheer the Ravens fans but also Henry's girlfriend, Adrianna Rivas. She lauded France for helping the running back get this massive contract.

Rivas reshared France's post on her story and wrote,

"BEST IN THE GAME!!!! PTSO TFRANCE! We love you and our A1 family so much!"

Derrick Henry's GF Adrianna Rivas lauds agent Todd France (Image Credit: Rivas/IG)

In his post, France shared a handful of pictures with Henry and his girlfriend. Along with the snapshots, France shared a brief message expressing gratitude for getting to "work with a guy like Derrick."

France wrote,

"Fired up for @last_king_2! Age is irrelevant in the NFL when you’re as focused and work as hard as Derrick!! Everybody knows what a beast Derrick is on the field, not everybody gets to see the person he is off the field."

According to ESPN, Derrick Henry's contract comes with $25 million guaranteed money, making it one of the biggest deals in the NFL for a running back. Last season, Henry rushed for 1,921 yards and 16 touchdowns.

Derrick Henry's GF Adrianna Rivas shares excitement as RB signs extension with Ravens

Adrianna Rivas posted another IG story to share her excitement for the running back's contract. Rivas shared the Ravens' post and wrote,

"TO GOD BE THE GLORY! SO grateful we get to call BALTIMORE our football HOME!!!"

Derrick Henry's GF Adrianna Rivas cheered in excitement as RB signs extension with Ravens (Image Credit: Rivas/IG)

Apart from Rivas, Buffalo Bills RB James Cook dropped a one-word reaction to Henry's contract extension. Nevertheless, it's not just fans that admire Henry's NFL achievements but also his family, especially his daughter Celine. Last week, Rivas shared an adorable moment of Celine admiring the running back's trophies.

