Derrick Henry sends 5-word message to daughter Valentina while celebrating her 5th birthday

On Sunday, Baltimore Ravens star Derrick Henry and his girlfriend Adrianna Rivas celebrated their daughter Valentina's fifth birthday. To make her daughter's special day memorable, Rivas penned down an emotional note, which was attached with a handful of pictures from her birthday-special photoshoot.

Rivas started her brief note by expressing her gratitude to God for giving her a daughter like Valentina. Talking about how her daughter has been her "best friend" and the "sweetest big sister," Rivas penned her emotions and said:

"Our Valentina Allure is 5! The best days of our lives began with you. I’ll never be able to thank God enough for my Tina. Happy 5th Birthday to my first baby girl, my best friend, and the sweetest big sister ever! You are so loved by so many!"

Derrick Henry sends 5-word message to daughter Valentina (Image Credit: Adrianna Rivas/IG)

Rivas' Instagram post attracted birthday wishes for Valentina from not just fans but also Derrick Henry. The running back wished his daughter a sweet birthday with a five-word message, which he shared in his girlfriend's IG post. Expressing his love for Valentina, Henry commented:

"I love you Tina Gean."

According to PEOPLE, Derrick Henry has been dating Adrianna Rivas since 2016. After being together for four years, Henry and Rivas announced their first pregnancy in January 2020. On May 18, 2020, the couple welcomed their first daughter Valentina Allure. Four years later, the couple became parents to second daughter Celine Amor on April 22, 2024.

Derrick Henry's GF Adrianna Rivas celebrated RB's contract extension with Ravens

Last week, the Baltimore Ravens and Derrick Henry agreed upon a two-year contract extension worth $30 million. The news was first broken by the running back's agent, Todd France, via an Instagram post.

Shortly after France announced the extension, Adrianna Rivas celebrated the running back's career milestone with a cheerful message for his agent. Rivas shared France's IG post about Henry's extension on her story, attached with a brief message that read:

"BEST IN THE GAME!!!! PTSO TFRANCE! We love you and our A1 family so much!"

Talking about milestones, Henry holds a massive collection of awards and achievements, which his daughter Celine has been obsessed with. In fact, before Rivas celebrated the running back's contract extension, she shared her daughter's love for Henry's trophies with an adorable picture.

