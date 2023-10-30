Derrick Henry trade: Insider notes on Cowboys' interest, Danielle Hunter sweepstakes before deadline

The trade deadline is less than 24 hours away. What’s the latest word from league insiders? Here’s what I’ve been hearing today.

I’m told the Titans are receiving calls from teams interested in acquiring running back Derrick Henry and the belief at present time is the Baltimore Ravens are the leaders in the clubhouse.

Once again I was told the Dallas Cowboys remain the dark horse. Sources also tell me compensation could be the sticking point. Teams may not be willing to part with anything other than a fourth-round pick for Henry, who is on the downside of his career.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Yet the belief is Titans ownership would never approve of such a deal for a player who has meant so much to their franchise since he was drafted in 2016. One league source told me it is his opinion the Ravens should absolutely part with a day-two selection for Henry if they feel he will push them over the top.

Expand Tweet

Presently the Ravens own six selections in the 2024 NFL draft, including their picks in the first, second, and third rounds. The team sent their sixth-round pick in next year’s draft to the Cleveland Browns in exchange for a 2023 seventh-round pick.

The Ravens then used that choice to select USC offensive lineman Andrew Vorhees, who is presently on the team’s NFI (non-football injury) list. Voorhees, you may remember, tore an ACL during Combine workouts yet remained in Indianapolis so he could participate in the bench press. With his leg in a brace and arriving at the workout on crutches, Vorhees completed 38 repetitions on the bench.

Kirk Cousins' injury keeps Vikings unsure about trade deadline, Danielle Hunter

Kirk Cousins: Minnesota Vikings v Green Bay Packers

Now that Kirk Cousins is done for the season the Minnesota Vikings have a decision to make- do they become buyers to replace Cousins or sellers with an eye on the future.

If they are buyers the quarterback name that continually comes up in conversations as a possible replacement is Jacoby Brissett of the Commanders. Brissett, drafted by the New England Patriots in 2016, played with the Cleveland Browns last season but has yet to throw a pass with his new team this year.

Expand Tweet

If they are sellers it means pass rusher Danielle Hunter will likely be playing for another team next week if the Vikings receive the right offer. While rumors have been swirling that Minnesota wants a first-round pick for Hunter, who is presently slated to be a free agent at the end of the season, sources this afternoon tell me the team would be willing to come off that demand if the right package of day two selections are offered.