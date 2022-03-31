"I didn't steal" - DeSean Jackson's ex hits back at Antonio Brown over theft allegations

The drama continues for Antonio Brown. Both he and DeSean Jackson had dated a woman named Cydney Christine. However, neither stayed with her, and it is now coming to light as to why. According to Brown, the woman allegedly stole money from him.

Brown posted the texts between the two on his social media, and Christine has now responded to them. According to Wagsunfiltered on Instagram, Christine denied the allegations. Her version of events was that the wide receiver sent her money and merely wanted it back. Brown's version was that she took the money and refused to send it back. Here's what Christine said:

"I didn't steal anything. He sent it to me & wants it back cus I didn't respond."

The wide receiver has had more trouble in his life since Christmas than many may have in their entire lives. Of course, some of it was his fault, but some was not. The wide receiver suffered an ankle injury during the season.

He and the team didn't see the injury the same way. The situation culminated in an explosive exit for the wide receiver on national television when he took off his pads and shirt before jogging off the field during the Buccaneers-Jets game.

Since then, he's had to deal with winning over a league that may have had enough of his shenanigans while rehabbing his injury. Earlier this month, the wide receiver expressed interest in buying the Denver Broncos, but there are no updates on if any further action has been taken.

Antonio Brown in recent years

Los Angeles Rams v Tampa Bay Buccaneers

It has been an odd few years for the former Steelers wide receiver. Since leaving the team at the end of the 2018 season, he hasn't had a single 1000-yard season. However, he earned a Super Bowl victory during that span.

In 2019, the wide receiver spent a fortnight with the New England Patriots. He only played in one game that year, earning four catches for 56 yards. Most were bracing for a 2007-esque year from Tom Brady at the time. Instead, it was his final year on the team.

AB @AB84 I don’t need no one Vouching For Me I don’t need no one Vouching For Me

The wide receiver ultimately followed Tom Brady over to Tampa Bay, where he served as a bonus on an already-loaded roster. That season, the wide receiver had 45 catches for 483 yards and four touchdowns. At the end of the season, he held a Super Bowl ring. In 2021, he played in seven games, earning 42 catches for 545 yards and four touchdowns.

Edited by Piyush Bisht