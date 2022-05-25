"Just like a big screw you" - Deshaun Watson accuser Ashley Solis has damning declaration on Browns trading for QB

Deshaun Watson may have been cleared of criminal charges, but the quarterback hasn't escaped the ire of his accusers. In an interview with Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel via Pro Football Talk, two of the 22 accusers came forward to react to the quarterback's return to football. One of the two, Ashley Solis, slammed the Browns' decision to sign Watson.

"“It’s just like a big screw you. That’s what it feels like. That we don’t care. He can run and throw, and that’s what we care about.”

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell at a press conference is asked for a timeline on the Deshaun Watson investigation. He says the NFL is “nearing the end of the investigation,” but he offers no timeline on the disciplinary officer issuing a ruling. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell at a press conference is asked for a timeline on the Deshaun Watson investigation. He says the NFL is “nearing the end of the investigation,” but he offers no timeline on the disciplinary officer issuing a ruling.

Another plaintiff, Kyla Hayes, gave her reaction:

“It was sick to me. . . . I felt like he’s being rewarded for bad behavior.”

Jeremy Fowler @JFowlerESPN Roger Goodell on Deshaun Watson case: 'I can't give you a timeline. I think we’re nearing the end of the investigative period. Then it will be handled by our disciplinary officer.' Roger Goodell on Deshaun Watson case: 'I can't give you a timeline. I think we’re nearing the end of the investigative period. Then it will be handled by our disciplinary officer.'

Their lawyer also gave his opinion:

“I don’t think the team cares about what Deshaun Watson may have done in a massage session. And based on my personal experience with the NFL, I don’t think they care either.”

Deshaun Watson's NFL career

Houston Texans v Baltimore Ravens

Watson was drafted by the Houston Texans in 2017 with the 12th overall pick in the NFL draft. In the months leading up to his selection, he defeated the Alabama Crimson Tide in the national championship game as a member of the Clemson Tigers. In his rookie year, he initially sat behind quarterback Tom Savage.

Not many expected Savage to survive the season, and Watson played seven games during his rookie year. After a promising 3-3 run to kick off his career, the quarterback suffered a season-ending ACL injury. In those seven games, he threw for 19 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

In his second season, he built on 2017, going 11-5. During the campaign, he threw for 26 touchdowns and nine interceptions. They lost to the Indianapolis Colts 21-7 in the Wild Card round of the playoffs.

In 2019, he played in 15 games, going 10-5. He threw for 26 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. The Texans finished 10-6 and made the playoffs. They defeated the Buffalo Bills 22-19 before losing in the Divisional round 51-31 to the Kansas City Chiefs.

In 2020, the Texans went 4-12 despite their quarterback putting together the best statistical season of his career. He completed more than 70 percent of his throws for 4,823 yards, 33 touchdowns and seven interceptions. Not long after the conclusion of the season, 22 lawsuits were filed against the star, factoring into him missing the 2021 season.

Almost as soon as the criminal charges were cleared, he was traded to the Cleveland Browns. With the 2022 NFL season just months away, he now awaits a decision from the NFL regarding the alleged sexual misconduct lawsuits levied against him.

With the NFL's investigation nearing a close, we shall soon learn what the future has in store for the Browns quarterback.

