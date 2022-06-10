LOOK: Deshaun Watson already turning out to be a fan favorite in Cleveland despite long list of lawsuits

Deshaun Watson may have two dozen active lawsuits and an NFL investigation on his hands in the public eye, but the quarterback isn't as big of an outcast as some might think. One Browns reporter caught the quarterback engaging with a fan as well as any player in the NFL.

Brad Stainbrook @StainbrookNFL #Browns QB Deshaun Watson met Jake Darus today, who wore Watsons jersey to his college graduation. Watson also hooked Jake up with a signed helmet. #Browns QB Deshaun Watson met Jake Darus today, who wore Watsons jersey to his college graduation. Watson also hooked Jake up with a signed helmet. https://t.co/viNWoTLiby

According to Brad Stainbrook, Watson fan Jake Darus was present at the quarterback's college graduation in Clemson and wore his jersey to the event. The two met again after Watson was traded to Cleveland, where the two posed for a picture. As a thank you, he gave the fan a signed helmet.

The helmet was made out to Darus and also featured a message:

"Go Browns! Keep pushing 4 greatness!"

Deshaun Watson's NFL career

Houston Texans v Kansas City Chiefs

Of course, after graduation, the two went their separate ways. The former Clemson quarterback got in line for the NFL Draft. He was drafted 12th overall in the first round by the Houston Texans in 2017. He took a few games to wait for Tom Savage to essentially implode before taking over starting duties.

one. I'm starting to wonder if it might have been useful for the @Browns to talk to Deshaun Watson's accusers.Or even just a few.Orevenjustone. I'm starting to wonder if it might have been useful for the @Browns to talk to Deshaun Watson's accusers. Or even just a few. Or even just one.

In his first season, he instantly impressed. He went 3-3 and threw for 19 touchdowns and eight interceptions. Many were excited to see what he could do in his first full season as a starter.

In 2018, he did not disappoint. He threw for 26 touchdowns, nine interceptions, and went 11-5, taking the team to the playoffs. The team lost their first playoff game, but after the season was over, a feeling of optimism took over.

The 2019 season saw a similar level of play from the quarterback, but the Texans went deeper into the playoffs than the previous year, proving to be a net positive for everyone. During that campaign, he threw for 26 touchdowns, 12 interceptions and went 10-5 across 15 starts.

However, 2020 was a sobering season. Watson found a new gear in terms of production, but the team's winning percentage sunk like a rock. He threw for 33 touchdowns and seven interceptions, but went 4-12. It turned out to be just the start of the quarterback's problems.

Soon after the end of the season, 22 women came forward and accused the quarterback of sexual misconduct. The accusations factored into him missing the 2021 season. He escaped criminal charges early in 2022, creating a window in which the Cleveland Browns felt safe in acquiring the quarterback via trade.

However, since then, a 23rd and 24th victim have come forward and a report by the New York Times alleges that the quarterback used 66 massage therapists over a 17-month period.

It will be interesting to see what happens next for the Cleveland Browns quarterback.

