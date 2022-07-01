"That's ugly for everybody" - Pat McAfee claims NFL will not indulge in the appeal game for Deshaun Watson's case

Deshaun Watson's judgment is nigh and most expect a ruling to be handed down in the coming weeks. However, that could be just step one in this part of the story. After the ruling is handed down, the quarterback or the league has the ability to appeal it. This could lead to another significant waiting period.

That said, one NFL analyst claims the league will not drag out the ruling any longer than it already has. Speaking on the Pat McAfee Show, show host Pat McAfee explained how he arrived at the conclusion. Here's how he put it:

"Deshaun Watson and I went through a couple of CBA negotiations and listened to all the people that are pissed off about everything. I had my own deals with the NFLPA because when I was in the substance abuse program, they were nowhere to be found, as I wasn't getting the views."

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet The disciplinary hearing for #Browns QB Deshaun Watson has ended for the day, which means it has wrapped up after three days. The wait for Judge Sue Robinson’s ruling begins. The disciplinary hearing for #Browns QB Deshaun Watson has ended for the day, which means it has wrapped up after three days. The wait for Judge Sue Robinson’s ruling begins.

He went on, naming Sue Robinson as the judge in charge of the case:

"And then they sold my rights for pennies on the dollar like you said, so I'm not necessarily the biggest NFLPA fan either, but I do know that they're going to bat for Deshaun Watson currently, this Sue Robinson courtroom that is happening within the NFL bubble. There was a potential settlement that almost came about, but they couldn't agree on the terms."

MarkMaske @MarkMaske Sue L. Robinson, the NFL/NFLPA disciplinary officer, has told each side in the Deshaun Watson case to submit a brief due the week of July 11, source says. She will make her ruling thereafter. Sue L. Robinson, the NFL/NFLPA disciplinary officer, has told each side in the Deshaun Watson case to submit a brief due the week of July 11, source says. She will make her ruling thereafter.

Lastly, he said, the NFL wasn't willing to roll up their sleeves and dive into the deep end with the quarterback:

"And then now they're in court the last two days. Deshaun Watson has been there. This is happening in the state of Delaware, I believe. Sue will give her ruling. Then there are appeals but the NFL said they don't want to get into the appeal game because that's ugly for everybody."

Deshaun Watson's courtroom battle

Cleveland Browns Introduce Quarterback Deshaun Watson

While most other players in the NFL have battled exclusively on the gridiron, the Browns quarterback has done most of his in the courtroom. The change from gridiron to courtroom happened in early 2021, soon after the conclusion of a tough 4-12 season.

In early 2021, more than 20 victims came forward and sued the quarterback for sexual misconduct over his behavior in private massage sessions. The tsunami of accusations became one of the forces that pushed the quarterback away from the field in 2021.

In early 2022, he escaped criminal charges and since then the number of victims has risen to 24. The quarterback has settled 20 of the 24 cases out of court in recent weeks. Now, with four cases left, he is also awaiting his punishment from the NFL. How many games will the quarterback miss?

Rumors and reports believe the league could be pushing for up to a full year or longer. That said, one can only wait and see what the judge decides.

