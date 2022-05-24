REPORT: Deshaun Watson refused to be part of HBO documentary involving his accusers 

New Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson refused to be interviewed by HBO regarding an item that will be used on Real Sports with Bryant Gumble. The lawyer for Watson, Rusty Hardin, told Mary kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer that the superstar quarterback declined the chance to be interviewed.

The quarterback's refusal is not at all surprising given the fact that his 22 civil suits are still being processed through the court system and any potential interview could hinder the perception of the quarterback.

One such accuser has already been heard. In a pre-trial disposition taken on behalf of Ashley Solis, it was revealed that one of her encounters with Watson left her crying. This prompted the Browns quarterback to send her a text message afterwards. Solis is suing the Browns star for sexual assault.

The quarterback met with NFL officials last week regarding the 22 civil suits accusing the Browns quarterback of lewd sexual behavior. The 26-year-old has denied the allegations and has not been charged criminally.

Talks of a suspension for the Browns quarterback flooded social media, with most expecting a suspension to be heading his way.

Deshaun Watson's off-field issues could hinder Browns campaign

With a dark cloud of a potential suspension looming over the 26-year-old, where exactly does that leave the Browns? With Baker Mayfield appearing to be well and truly finished with the organization, the only two players that could start are Jacoby Brissett and Joshua Dobbs.

Much hinges on whether the 26-year-old is suspended and if so, then for how long. Cleveland's 2022 season, in which they had hoped for a Super Bowl run, could be derailed.

Signing the 26-year-old to a mammoth five-year, $230 million deal, all of which is fully guaranteed, only for him to miss a large chunk of games is not at all ideal. But the organization knew this was a possibility when they signed him.

The Browns have a seriously talented roster. With Watson under center, many see Cleveland as a potential dark horse for the AFC. With a bit of luck, they could go one further than their state and division rival, the Cincinnati Bengals, and win the Super Bowl.

Having underwhelmed last season with Baker Mayfield, the Browns moved to acquire a superstar quarterback, which they did in the former Texan. With so much uncertainty over the quarterback's future, many fans don't understand why the Browns gave Watson so much guaranteed money.

Either way, the civil suits are ongoing and with each predisposition, the NFL community gets a better picture of what happened. With the NFL's investigation nearing its conclusion, the first stroke of luck the Browns need revolves around their quarterback.

