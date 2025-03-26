Deshaun Watson’s fiancée Jilly Anais drops heartfelt message for parents on 30th wedding anniversary

A week after celebrating her engagement with fiancé Deshaun Watson, Jilly Anais celebrated her parents' special day. On Wednesday, Anais' parents marked 30 years of marriage, and their daughter didn't miss out on sharing her wholesome well-wishes.

Ad

Ad

Trending

Anais' mother, Theresa, shared an Instagram post to celebrate her 30th wedding anniversary. The IG post featured her picture with her husband, Jules, from their lunch date together. Jilly later shared the IG post on her story attached with a wholesome message:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Happy 30th wedding anniversary to my beautiful parents! I thank God everyday for my parents, I love y'all so much."

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Jilly Anais drops heartfelt message for parents on 30th wedding anniversary (Image Source: Anais/IG)

"30 years of love & marriage today! The Moors est 3/25/95. #38yearstogether #lovelovingeachother," read the IG post of Jilly's mother.

Ad

Almost a day before Jilly Anais celebrated her parents' wedding anniversary, the SI model gave fans a glimpse into her workout session. Jilly updated her IG story with pictures from her in-home Pilates session, attached with a caption highlighting her mentality for going through an intense workout.

“Life of a homebody! It’s me smiling through the pain,” Jilly's caption read.

Deshaun Watson’s fiancée Jilly Anais on creating a mini Pilates gym at home

Jilly Anais has been quite passionate about maintaining her health, and her favorite way of doing that has been through Pilates. In fact, it's her love for Pilates that had her create a mini gym inside her home.

Ad

In an Instagram reel Anais posted last week, she gave fans a glimpse into her workout routine.

Ad

Moreover, she also talked about installing Pilates equipment at her home and hiring a private instructor for the same.

"I always start my mornings with some work, getting the majority of my work done before I head downstairs and start my workout. I recently bought a reformer for my home since I'm the biggest homebody. And I had my Pilates instructor come and teach me a class. Cali's Pilates is no joke," Anais said in her reel.

While Jilly Anais enjoyed her Pilates sessions at home, her fiancé Deshaun Watson struggled through his comeback from an ACL injury. In fact, fans recently lashed out at the Browns' quarterback, sharing a negative outlook on his NFL comeback in the upcoming season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Cleveland Browns Nation! Check out the latest Cleveland Browns Schedule and dive into the Browns Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.