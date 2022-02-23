"He's our QB" - Lovie smith provides big update on Deshaun Watson's future with franchise

The Houston Texans enter next season with a new head coach in Lovie Smith, and with the Deshaun Watson situation still uncertain. Smith was, of course, asked about Watson’s future with the team.

Smith spoke with Rich Eisen recently where he addressed the situation. Smith seems to believe Watson will be moved soon and feels confident with their current quarterback, Davis Mills.

"You don’t give out starting positions in the spring, but I love what Davis has done. He’s our quarterback going into the season. There’s a lot of positions I’m worried about. Quarterback is not one of them."

“I love what Davis Mills did last year,” he said. “I feel real good about Davis leading our team, we’ve just got to get better people around him."

The rookie Mills played in 13 games last season for the Texans while starting in 11 of them. Mills went 2-11 as the starter, throwing for 2,64 yards with 16 touchdowns and just 10 interceptions, finishing the season with an 88.8 QBR.

As for Deshaun Watson, Smith doesn't sound too confident that he'll be a Texan in the near future, and doesn't seem to have him part of their plans.

“I don’t really know Deshaun that way since he wasn’t really involved last year,” Smith said. “Time takes care of a lot of things and time will take care of that situation too, with a favorable situation for Deshaun and us."

Deshaun Watson could be traded this offseason

Deshaun Watson sat out all of last season due to his ongoing legal issues. While Watson's status for the 2022 season remains unclear, he was able to play all of last year, but the Texans decided to sit him.

The Texans had the chance to trade Watson last year, but for whatever reason, they decided not to.

According to Athletics' Jeff Lowe, the Texans have asked for at least five assets, including three first-round draft picks, for Watson. They have no desire to lower the price this upcoming offseason.

Last offseason, there were rumors that the Miami Dolphins offered a trade for Watson, but Houston never accepted.

With the asking price this high still and with Watson's legal issues still ongoing, it will be interesting to see if the Texans are able to move him soon. It also remains to be seen if Watson will be able to regain his former level of performance.

