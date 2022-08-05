"This guy is going to get caught doing this again" - Deshaun Watson's lack of accountability has Redditors convinced he will commit sexual assault again

On Monday, August 2nd, Deshaun Watson was handed a six-game suspension regarding his 24 lawsuits citing sexual misconduct allegations. His attorney Tony Buzbee also announced that his client had settled three of the four remaining lawsuits.

The NFL has appealed the suspension and is seeking to punish the Cleveland Browns quarterback more severely. Watson is reportedly adamant he has done nothing wrong and displays no remorse. His lack of accountability has led fans to believe that he is going to commit such heinous actions again.

NFL Reddit posted the following tweet from Michael David Smith, which created a maelstrom of comments from fans.

"Adam Schefter, who has a very direct line to Deshaun Watson's camp, just said on ESPN, "He has been adamant and steadfast in his belief that he doesn't believe he did anything wrong." So much for Jimmy Haslam's statement that Watson is 'remorseful.

Deshaun Watson shows he has no regrets amidst sexual assault scandal

Cleveland Browns Training Camp

The Browns ownership issued a statement on Monday afternoon stating that Watson is remorseful.

"We know Deshaun is remorseful that this situation has caused much heartache to many and he will continue the work needed to show who he is on an off the field, and we will continue to support him.”

This comes after Judge Robinson specifically mentioned in her findings that Watson had a lack of expressed remorse. The 26-year old has vehemently denied these allegations from the beginning. He said the following to the media in June:

"I never forced myself on anyone and I never assaulted anyone. That's what I've been saying since the beginning and I'll continue to do that until all the facts come out.''

It is noteworthy that if he is truly as innocent, then why did the Browns state that he is remorseful? The statement made by the team to appease the public seems to have only further damaged Watson's reputation.

Watson could miss the entire 2022 season now that the NFL has appealed his six-game suspension. Reports suggest that Roger Goodell and the league are looking for an indefinite suspension and a hefty fine to go along with it.

As per the league's rules, the outcome of the appeal will be final. So it seems that there is still more to come in the Deshaun Watson saga.

