“You’re a creep” – Deshaun Watson’s media bashing leaves Dan Patrick furious

Deshaun Watson might have pretty much wrapped up the legal quicksand he was standing in last offseason up to his neck, but the quarterback isn't done getting peppered by negative press. Watson hasn't been taking it, and Dan Patrick vented his frustrations with the situation. Here's how he put it on the Dan Patrick Show:

"He can't be blaming the media. Not for the coverage, what happened, any of it... Just avoid these headlines there. If you want to talk about it, 'I'm changing. I need to change'... You're a QB on a team that, right now, is polarizing. It feels like they're not must-see TV. They have some star power. They have great history there..."

He continued, moving his intensity up a notch while putting himself on the opposing side on pretty much every game on the team's schedule:

"When it comes to Deshaun Watson, you can't play the blame game. You're a creep. You got caught, and you're now in Cleveland. They overpaid for you. That's their problem. Maybe you win the division. But he's really difficult to root for. You did all of this stuff. We just brought it to light."

Deshaun Watson aims to use 2023 season to change conversation

Put simply, the topic is one that has plagued the quarterback for years and might not ever fully go away. However, one potential treatment for bad press is to get good press. The quickest way to do that is to win football games. He didn't succeed in that realm last season, so pundits continue to talk about his past.

Last year, he went 3-3, throwing for 1,102 yards, seven touchdowns and five interceptions. While the numbers were far from pathetic, they left viewers wanting more. Those still rooting for the quarterback will be hoping that, with a complete offseason leading into a normal regular season, he'll return to form.

Still, it will take some getting used to for the former Texan. Even though it is 2023, the quarterback hasn't played a normal season since before the Covid-19 pandemic, which kicked off in 2020. As such, the rust worries linger for Browns fans who are still on the hook through the 2026 season.

This upcoming season (2023) will be a pivotal season in setting the tone for the remaining Watson era. Will it set a sunny or stormy forecast?