  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Deshaun Watson's wife Jilly grows emotional in 30th birthday celebratory message as QB misses Browns vs Ravens clash

Deshaun Watson's wife Jilly grows emotional in 30th birthday celebratory message as QB misses Browns vs Ravens clash

By Garima
Modified Sep 14, 2025 17:25 GMT
NFL: Indianapolis Colts at Houston Texans - Source: Imagn
NFL: Indianapolis Colts at Houston Texans - Source: Imagn

Deshaun Watson turned 30 on Sunday, but instead of celebrating on the field, the Cleveland Browns quarterback remains sidelined as his team faces its AFC North rivals, the Baltimore Ravens in Week 2.

Ad

After suffering a torn Achilles in Week 7 of the 2024 season, his comeback was derailed in January when he re-injured the same Achilles during rehab. His wife, influencer and model Jilly Anais, has been beside him in support. The couple married in July after dating since 2019.

Jilly shared several pictures of the two of them together over the years on Sunday, writing:

“Happy Birthday to my greatest gift, my Husband! From 23 to 30, I’ve had the privilege of walking through every season with you. Every day, I’m in awe of the way you rise, love, and endure; it leaves me forever grateful to be yours.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"Life makes sense because I get to live it with you. What a gift it is to share this journey with you. I thank God for you LoveBug! I got your back more than your spine.. beleeDat! Cheers to a new decade! 30 looks good on you baby 😋💛🤞🏽”
Ad

Jilly on Deshaun Watson’s workout photos

Deshaun Watson was once a cornerstone player for the Houston Texans and led the league in passing yards in 2020 and made three Pro Bowls early in his career. But his career halted after off-field legal troubles, which led to an 11-game suspension and a trade to the Browns, who gave up three first-round picks and signed him to a $230 million fully guaranteed contract. However, he has barely played for them.

Ad

Meanwhile, during his recovery from injury, Watson has stayed committed to making his return, sharing photos from the Browns’ practice facility last week.

"JUST STAY COMMITTED! .. 🙏🏾 MoreGLORY," Watson wrote.
Ad

Jilly commented on the post:

“Bet on 4 💛🤞🏽”
Watson received support from wife Jilly Anais as he works to get back to playing. (Photo via Deshaun Watson&#039;s Instagram)
Watson received support from wife Jilly Anais as he works to get back to playing. (Photo via Deshaun Watson's Instagram)

The Browns have taken steps to address their ongoing quarterback uncertainty. They signed veteran and Super Bowl champion Joe Flacco in the offseason and drafted rookies Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders. Flacco won the starting job and led the team in Week 1 against the Cincinnati Bengals, though Cleveland lost 17-16.

Ad

Also Read: Deshaun Watson reacts as wife Jilly Anais shares pictures with her $240,850 Range Rover

About the author
Garima

Garima

Garima's inclination for sports began with Pitthu/Seven Stones, then cricket, when she was named the team captain in high school, and slowly built up to badminton, tennis, swimming, baseball, and, most recently, F1. There is no end to her love for Serena Williams, who she admires for her incredible impact not only on the game but on women around the world.

Apart from sports, she loves good storytelling in any form, be it a good fiction book, film, or even a vlog. Photography, going on drives, eating good food, and exercising are the things that keep her sound.

Currently studying the Japanese language, she aims to become fluent by the end of 2026.

Know More

"Caught more bags than touchdowns": NFL fans react to Garrett Wilson's blockbuster $130,000,000 contract extension

Edited by Garima
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications