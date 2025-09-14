Deshaun Watson's wife Jilly grows emotional in 30th birthday celebratory message as QB misses Browns vs Ravens clash

Deshaun Watson turned 30 on Sunday, but instead of celebrating on the field, the Cleveland Browns quarterback remains sidelined as his team faces its AFC North rivals, the Baltimore Ravens in Week 2.After suffering a torn Achilles in Week 7 of the 2024 season, his comeback was derailed in January when he re-injured the same Achilles during rehab. His wife, influencer and model Jilly Anais, has been beside him in support. The couple married in July after dating since 2019.Jilly shared several pictures of the two of them together over the years on Sunday, writing:“Happy Birthday to my greatest gift, my Husband! From 23 to 30, I’ve had the privilege of walking through every season with you. Every day, I’m in awe of the way you rise, love, and endure; it leaves me forever grateful to be yours.&quot;Life makes sense because I get to live it with you. What a gift it is to share this journey with you. I thank God for you LoveBug! I got your back more than your spine.. beleeDat! Cheers to a new decade! 30 looks good on you baby 😋💛🤞🏽” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostJilly on Deshaun Watson’s workout photosDeshaun Watson was once a cornerstone player for the Houston Texans and led the league in passing yards in 2020 and made three Pro Bowls early in his career. But his career halted after off-field legal troubles, which led to an 11-game suspension and a trade to the Browns, who gave up three first-round picks and signed him to a $230 million fully guaranteed contract. However, he has barely played for them.Meanwhile, during his recovery from injury, Watson has stayed committed to making his return, sharing photos from the Browns’ practice facility last week.&quot;JUST STAY COMMITTED! .. 🙏🏾 MoreGLORY,&quot; Watson wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostJilly commented on the post:“Bet on 4 💛🤞🏽”Watson received support from wife Jilly Anais as he works to get back to playing. (Photo via Deshaun Watson's Instagram)The Browns have taken steps to address their ongoing quarterback uncertainty. They signed veteran and Super Bowl champion Joe Flacco in the offseason and drafted rookies Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders. Flacco won the starting job and led the team in Week 1 against the Cincinnati Bengals, though Cleveland lost 17-16.Also Read: Deshaun Watson reacts as wife Jilly Anais shares pictures with her $240,850 Range Rover