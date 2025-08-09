Deshaun Watson and wife Jilly show off their $50K and $88K Audemars Piguet watches while reliving tropical getaway (PICS)

The Cleveland Browns’ quarterback, Deshaun Watson’s wife, Jilly Anais, shared a glimpse of her tropical getaway with her husband on an IG photo dump with her 2,400,000 followers. In one of the pictures, the couple flaunted their matching Audemars Piguet watches (as per Chrono24) with a scenic coastal view.

Ad

The couple wore Audemars Piguet Royal Oak 26240ST Silver Dial 50th Anniversary and Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Selfwinding, valued at $87,799 and $48,999.00 respectively.

The actor captioned the post, “♥️✈️ 🛥️.”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The injured Browns QB dropped one-word message for Anais in the comments.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

“Queen! 💛🤞🏾.”

In another picture, Watson's wife posed on a luxurious yacht with a backdrop of calm blue waters and a picturesque coastal town with green hills and scattered buildings in the distance. She wore a chic, strapless white corset-style top paired with loose, high-waisted monogram pants in a light gray shade and accessorized the look with layered necklaces, bracelets, a silver watch, and earrings.

Ad

Trending

Deshaun Watson and wife Jilly show off matching $136,798 Audemars Piguet watches while recapping special moments from tropical vacay [IG/@jillyanais]

The Browns QB was traded to the team on March 18, 2022. Watson signed the largest fully guaranteed contract in NFL history, a five-year, $230 million deal.

Ad

Also read: Jilly Anais shares intimate moment after sailing to romantic honeymoon

Deshaun Watson and Jilly Anais celebrate one month of marriage with romantic wedding photos

Deshaun Watson married his longtime partner, Jilly Anais, in an intimate ceremony held in Miami on July 3, marking six years since they started dating. On Sunday, the 29-year-old shared romantic, unseen pictures from their wedding to celebrate one month of marriage.

Ad

“1 month married 💍💛", Jilly captioned the post.

Deshaun Watson also commented on the post with a three-word message for his wife.

“I love you! 💛🤞🏾.”

Anais wore an elegant white wedding gown with a fitted design, sheer floral lace details, and a long train. She complimented her look with a classic veil and held a small bouquet of white flowers, whereas Watson rocked an all-white suit with a matching shirt and tie.

Ad

Watson and Jilly Anais celebrate one month of marriage with romantic wedding photos [IG/@jillyanais]

In one of the pictures, the couple flaunted their wedding rings. The two began dating in mid-2019 after meeting in Los Angeles and building a friendship over social media. They started as best friends before their relationship turned romantic.

Also read: Jake Ferguson's fiancée Haley Cavinder drops 1-word message as Deshaun Watson’s wife Jilly recaps emotional wedding memories